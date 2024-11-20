D’Banj, Olamide, Yemi Alade To Perform At African Military Games

Share

Popular Nigerian singers, D’banj, Olamide, Yemi Alade and Timi Dakolo are set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 African Military Games in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army who made this known via its verified X handle wrote, “The stage is set and the legends are coming for the opening ceremony of #AMGA2024.

“Watch @Olamide, @iamdbanj, @yemialadee and @timidakolo light up the opening ceremony like never before. It’s happening tomorrow, 20th November 2024.”

New Telegraph reports that 25 countries are participating in the 2nd African Military Games, AMGA 2024.

READ ALSO:

The athletes will be participating in 19 sporting activities, which will be taking place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, except for obstacle crossing and shooting.

The 2024 Africa Military Games are organized by the Organization of Military Sports in Africa, OSMA, and the International Military Sports Council, CISM.

D’banj performed at the closing ceremony of the 2013 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in South Africa, which the Super Eagles of Nigeria won.

While Yemi Alade sang the soundtrack and performed at the opening ceremony of the last AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Share

Please follow and like us: