Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known professionally as D’banj, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media after revealing his current top three music stars.

It all started when the music icon was asked to list his top three artistes he is currently listening to during an appearance on the Adesope Live podcast.

Excluding global Afrobeats sensational singer, Wizkid, Dbanj hailed Rema, Davido, and Burna Boy, praising their artistry, dedication, and stage presence.

D’Banj remarked, “Shout out to Rema. I like his energy… Then there is Davido. People should learn from the way he carries himself, like he doesn’t have a penny, yet he’s so consistent. Burna Boy is too intentional, his live shows are amazing.”

While many fans applauded his picks, the omission of Wizkid, a Grammy winner and one of Nigeria’s most influential music exports, sparked sharp reactions across social media, with many accusing D’banj and the show’s host, Adesope Olajide, of bias.

Reactions as D’Banj lists his top three artistes

pike_222 said: “That’s for you guys. Big Wizzy for life.”

sirleocarter penned: “Adesope? You and Big Wiz get a crash? Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but when it comes to replay value, Wiz is the king. You can’t stop a moving train.”

jimohcav reacted: “How will you expect him to like Wizkid? It’s Wizkid who overthrew him and his likes. He knows he can never be like 2Baba that Wizkid sees as a true legend in the industry… Wizkid pass all these noise-making musicians.”

lekzymilli opined: “So you no include Wiz? Oya na, we dey wait you ”

bsuleiman45 added: “His opinions ,though. Let’s not harbour unnecessary hate. Everyone has a right to their choice. Like me, I haven’t played a D’banj song in over 15 years—doesn’t mean I hate him. Let’s chill. One thing I know be say Sope no like Wiz. He’s Wiz’s number one hater no. Una no fit understand sha .”

