D’banj: Don Jazzy Initiated Mo-Hits Split

D’banj says the idea for him and Don Jazzy to go their separate ways did not come from him but from the producer. Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said he has no regrets about their split, adding that their long-standing friendship has remained intact despite the end of Mo’ Hits Records.

The Koko Master revealed that Don Jazzy handed him “a hundred percent” of his music catalogue, alongside “ten other songs” yet to be released. “The idea to go our separate ways didn’t come from me. The idea came from Don Jazzy a hundred percent, and that’s why we’re still cool.

That’s why we have no issues. And that’s why he gave me everything,” he said. “Even though he had this other opinion, I knew we needed to cement that global movement.

And I’m glad that God still did it for us with Oliver Twist, which was the last record we released before I left. “I have no regrets. How can you regret what you didn’t do? I’m not perfect but I’m loyal and I have a clear path to it.

“I can’t even remember if he did anything wrong to me and I don’t think he can say I did anything to him. So maybe it was just vision and timing.”

Speaking about their friendship, the Kokomaster said many people assume they are no longer on good terms, but the opposite is true.

“People don’t know but Don Jazzy and I talk very much. We’re still very good friends. For my 20 years anniversary teaser, I sent my idea of the John Wick clip to Jazzy and he came through,” he said.