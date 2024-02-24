Dazzle in Sleek Mermaid Dress

When it comes to wanting to highlight the figure showing sensuality and femininity, mermaid dresses are the best option, however not everyone dares to wear it because they are not confident of their figure. This type of dress is more common in wedding dresses, however you can also see it in other kinds of dresses as well, and they are ideal for any occasion that merits elegance and sophistication. In fact, it is very common to see celebrities wearing them on the red carpet. A mermaid dress is basically a stylish piece of evening gown that hugs the body through the hips and the torso and has a fishtail-style flare at the bottom.

These mermaid dresses highlight the curves in a form-fitting manner and make you look sleek and sexy for the evening. The shape of this dress reminds one of the mythological sea creatures known as mermaids and that’s where its name comes from. These dresses consist of being fully fitted to the body and opening below the hips or slightly above the hips. No matter what the choice in the design of this dress, we will always remember the sculptural figure of the mermaids. In general, this dress cut usually favours thin, curvy or tall women.

However, modern designers have managed to adapt this dress cut to all body shapes, thus fulfilling the dream of those who want to wear it. The first tip when wearing this type of dress is based on the attitude of who wears it. It does not matter if it is someone very thin or if it is a person with a few extra kilos, the important thing is that while wearing it, confidence highlights all its splendor, so that whoever is wearing it looks beautiful, especially if it is a bride on her magical day.

TIPS

A pretty mermaid dress is one glamorous looking dress that a lady should own in her closet.

In case the person wearing it is slightly heavier. You are advised to opt for mermaid dresses with lace and drapes in the belly area, because that will hide what you don’t want to show.

For short women who want to wear a mermaid dress, opt for one where the cut of the dress begins above the knees with a big opening. This will add greater balance and harmony and make you look a bit taller.

Make sure that the measurements are correct and not too big so that it looks like you borrowed it from someone, or too tight that it ends up being uncomfortable and does not allow you to breathe properly.

Ensure that your underwear has no lace, volume or is too tight because that would hinder the harmony and elegance of this dress style.