Dazzle In Shoulder Jewellery, Pearl Embellished Dresses

It is official. There are jewelleries for every part of the body. The latest, and fast taking over trend is the shoulder jewellery.

They just make the shoulders look extra stunning when wearing off-shoulder dresses or strapless tube top. Rather than leave the shoulders bare, jewellery designers thought out the best way to dress up sleeveless dresses, adding glamour at the same time.

More so, dresses are being embellished with jewelleries as well. Some fashion critics have called this jewellery ‘the shakara piece’. Others say its the pure definition of elegance.

While some of the jewelleries are made with pearls, others are made with crystals.