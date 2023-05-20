Dazzle In Abaya Dress

For some people, Abaya is a plain black dress, but for many women of style, with modesty as the watch- word, the significance of Abaya style goes beyond mere fashion and clothing. It is an entire concept that reunites modesty, delicateness, femininity and functionality in one single piece.
The Abaya fashion is incredibly comfortable regardless of the style you choose to wear. Abaya comes in a variety of styles and colours but be sure you opt for the one suits your style and enhances your looks.
Before now women only preferred to wear the black coloured Abaya, however, the tastes and styles have changed as varieties of colours are available for women of style to dazzle in. It can be styled in several ways depending on the individual preference.
Modern Abaya fashion designers have introduced some interesting styles for a more modern looks. You can also get the Turkish style which is more alluring when done with embroidery on them.
TIPS
- A colourful printed scarf with a simple outfit can make you look graceful. z
- A colourful printed scarf z Add a belt. A belt can change your entire outfit and it can convert any dull Abaya into a piece that you can wear at a fancy occasion.
- Wear an open Abaya over trousers. zIf your Abaya seems uncomfortable but you still want to look modest, wear your favourite trousers under it. z If you combine the colours right, it will look extremely fashionable and modest at the same time.
- Keep it simple, many people over-compensate for wearing Abaya by wearing them with too much bling, but it is supposed to be simple.
- Wearing a Hijab with an Abaya can add more spice to the appearance.
- Wear it as an open jacket. This trend is so popular right now. Wearing wide leg pants with a top tucked in underneath is a great way to add modest proportions.
- Add accessories, a cute pair of heels, lace up pointed flats, a few dainty rings, or even a watch can add a little