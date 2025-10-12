Daystar To Celebrate 30 Years Of Raising Role Models

Daystar Christian Centre is set to commemorate its 30th anniversary of changing lives and making an impact globally. The Head of Communication of the Centre, Mr. Ayo Makinde, in a Statement, said the event will hold in November with a weekend of thanksgiving, testimonies, and special events across its centres in Lagos and on its online platforms. Speaking about the milestone, the Senior Pastor Sam Adeyemi reflected on how the church has evolved over the years. He noted, “In 1994, God gave me a revelation to teach biblical success principles that would transform lives. Since then, Daystar has been a platform where countless individuals have discovered their Godgiven potential and become positive examples to the world.”

The anniversary celebrations will be held on Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, 2025, featuring worship services, global testimonies of transformation, and a special thanksgiving event. The Deputy Senior Pastor, Nike Adeyemi, emphasized that, “This anniversary is not just about our history, it is about celebrating God’s faithfulness and preparing for the next 30 years of impact.”

The senior pastors enjoined members and partners across the world to share their personal stories of how Daystar has influenced their lives through platforms such as the Daystar Academy, Daystar Leadership Academy (DLA), Daystar Skill Acquisition Program (DSAP), Daystar Business Academy (DBA), small groups, and service ministries.

Founded in 1995 by Pastors Sam and Nike Adeyemi, Daystar Christian Centre has grown into a global faith community, guided by its vision to “raise role models,” people transformed by God to become examples in their families, workplaces, and societies.

Over the past three decades, Daystar Christian Centre has expanded beyond its Lagos headquarters with thousands of members connecting online from across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond. Its influence spans leadership training, youth empowerment, business development, and community transformation. “Our role models are everywhere, churches, organizations, nations, shining the light of Christ,” Pastor Adeyemi added. “This celebration is about glorifying God for every life transformed and recommitting ourselves to the work ahead.” The anniversary weekend is expected to draw thousands in physical attendance and millions more online.