Days Of Red: NGX Suffers N2.51trn Loss Amid Global Uncertainty

The bearish momentum persisted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday, as the equities market extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session, wiping up N2.51 trillion in market value.

The sustained sell pressure saw market capitalization decline from N97.829 trillion at the beginning of the week to N95.317 trillion on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 4,099.91 points within the same period, closing at 150,026.55 basis points compared to 154,126.46 points at the week’s opening. Thursday’s session deepened the week-long slide, with the market losing another N338 billion as investors continued to take profits across blue-chip and mid-tier counters.

The ASI fell by 547.32 points or 0.36 per cent from 150,573.87 points on Wednesday to 150,026.55 points, while market capitalisation correspondingly declined from N95.665 trillion to N95.317 trillion. The sell-offs were most pronounced in major stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).

Data from the NGX showed that all major sectoral indices closed in the red. The NGX Premium Index fell from 15,826.24 points to 15,165.25 points, while the NGX Banking Index declined from 1,430.43 points to 1,422.39 points.

Similarly, the NGX Pension Index dropped from 8,796.22 points to 8,767.69 points, and the NGX Industrial Index weakened further to 5,397.30 points, reflecting the broad-based decline across sectors.

Investor sentiment remained largely negative as Legend Int’l led the losers’ chart, falling by 9.93 per cent to close at N5.26 from N5.84. Champion Breweries followed with a 9.72 per cent drop to N14.40, while Tantalizer lost 8.12 per cent to end at N2.15.