Dayo Amusa Takes ‘That Which Binds Us’ To Youtube

Nollywood actress and Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) South West National Vice President, Dayo Amusa, has announced that one of her movie collections; “That Which Binds Us” is currently streaming on her official channel on YouTube.

“That Which Bind Us” is a family tale of love, betrayal, human weakness, individual deficiencies and sacrifices. It aims at bringing disputed broken families together and helps family see through the importance of staying together amid challenges.

Produced by Dayo Amusa’s Amzadol Productions house and directed by Desmond Elliot, the movie parades stars that include Uche Jombo, Mercy Aigbe, Chinyere Wilfred, Toyin Alausa, Desmond Elliot, Temidayo Ojuroye among others.

With a running time of 1hr 20min, Executive Producer, Dayo Amusa, disclosed that the movie is a must watch for lovers of good production content, lovers of family drama as there is a whole lot of lessons to be learnt from the production.

She noted that she is open to constructive criticism, comment and partnership among others.