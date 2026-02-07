Dayo Amusa Sworn-in As South West Vice President Of Agn

Renowned actress, producer, writer and filmmaker, Dayo Amusa, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) following her election as the National Vice President, South-West.

Amusa, who has since been sworn in, described her emergence as a call to service and expressed excitement about the responsibility entrusted to her. The Nollywood star, whose movie “Dewunmi Iberu” redefined production standards in the industry, said in a statement that she was deeply honoured by the confidence reposed in her by members of the Guild.

“First and foremost, I want to extend my deepest and most sincere gratitude to each and every one of you for the incredible dedication, passion and tireless effort poured into the last elections. “Your unwavering commitment, strategic thinking, long hours and collective energy made all the difference.

Together, we achieved something truly remarkable, and I am forever grateful for the trust, loyalty and hard work you showed throughout the entire process. You are the real heroes behind this victory,” she said in the statement.

Amusa further expressed appreciation to members who have chosen to continue the journey with her as she assumes office. “I am profoundly honoured and deeply touched that so many of you have graciously accepted to continue this journey with me as I step into the role of National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (South-West),” she said.

According to her, the willingness of members to stand by her and contribute their talents, experience and vision is a privilege she does not take lightly. “As we begin this new chapter together, I am filled with excitement and optimism.

I look forward to working hand in hand with all of you to bring to life every goal and initiative we outlined. “At the same time, I am completely open and genuinely eager to embrace fresh ideas, innovative approaches and new perspectives.

This is our Guild, and its success will be a reflection of our collective creativity, unity and determination,” the statement read. She concluded by thanking members for their support, friendship and partnership, while expressing confidence in a productive tenure.

“Thank you for believing in this vision and for your continued partnership. I am truly blessed to have such an exceptional team by my side. Here’s to a successful, impactful and unforgettable tenure together,” she said.