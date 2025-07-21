Dayo Amusa Reacts To Viral HIV Claim,Threatens Legal Action

Popular Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has responded to a viral video that falsely listed her among celebrities allegedly living with HIV. The clip, shared by content creator Olaoluwa Segun, resurfaced a 2019 post by Amusa where she had spoken about HIV testing and awareness.

In a strongly worded video shared via her Instagram, Amusa clarified that her original post confirmed her negative status and was purely educational. She emphasized that spreading false claims without verification is reckless and warned of legal consequences.

“It’s shocking that someone picked up my old post and twisted the context just to drive traffic. I’m not going to let this slide,” she declared.

READ ALSO:

She stressed the importance of regular testing and offered words of encouragement to anyone battling the virus, adding that being HIV-positive should not be stigmatized but weaponizing misinformation must stop.

She ended her video by saying she would make an example of the individual behind the video, insisting, “I will make you a scapegoat.”