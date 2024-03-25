Dayo Amusa Reacts As Bobrisky Wins Best Dressed Female Award

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has reacted to the ‘Best-Dressed’ female award given to Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere.

New Telegraph reports that Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, officially premiered her first cinema movie, Ajakaju’ Beast of Two Worlds’, on Sunday night, March 24.

Many top celebrities, including Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, Denrele Edun, Femi Adebayo, and many others, stormed the Circle Mall, Lekki, in Lagos State, in mysterious and show-stopping outfits for the event.

However, Bobrisky was adjudged the ‘Best-Dressed’ female at the movie premiere and received a cash prize of N1 million.

Reacting to the award in a shared video via her Instagram page on Monday, Dayo Amusa expressed anger over the outcome of the award given to Bobrisky, saying it was disrespectful and mockery to women present at the event.

She said, “I was at a colleague of mine premiere yesterday, they said the best dressers are to be picked; one female and one male best dresser. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.

“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner, a female best dressed and a male best dressed and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best-dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand, what is wrong with us?

“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their own category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best dressed female award.”