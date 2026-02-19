Nollywood actress and National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dayo Amusa, has warned business owners and vendors to stop using her name, photographs or videos for promotional purposes without her approval.

Speaking on her official Instagram page, Amusa emphasises that paying for a product or service does not create any obligation for her to promote, endorse or tag a brand on her social media platforms.

The 42-year-old mother of one reiterated that her images and video content must not be used by individuals or brands for sales or advertising without her explicit consent or authorisation.

She further clarified that she does not run any charity platform apart from her initiative, the Dayo Amusa Foundation.

She wrote, “Henceforth!!! If I am paying or I pay for your product or service, don’t expect me to mention or tag you in my post.

“Also, do not use my picture/video on your page for any form of promotional purposes without my consent or permission.

“If you do, you go hear me. Read that again!!! To whom it may concern. I don’t run a charity except @dayoamusafoundation.

“Do not use my picture/video for any form of sales marketing or promotional purposes without my permission, consent, or authorisation. If you do, you go hear am Ese o! Thank you!”