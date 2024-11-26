Dayo Amusa Finally Reacts To Inquiry On Husband’s Identity

Share

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa who delivered a bouncing baby boy recently has finally addressed the public’s curiosity about the identity of her child’s father.

New Telegraph reports that the movie star welcomed her first child in the United States (US) on November 18, but her husband’s identity remains unknown, which generated widespread speculations online.

However, during a TikTok live session, Amusa maintained that her baby did not fall from heaven and everyone did not need to congratulate her.

Dayo stated that her baby definitely has a father but she will not disclose the identity.

She further stated that she is concealing her father’s identity to maintain her peace and prevent anyone from ruining her happiness.

She also expressed her excitement about being a mother and having “a new name”. She said, “I realised that some people are so interested in knowing who the father of my child is. Is your husband missing? “Moreover, the child is not a fruit that just fell from heaven. He definitely has a father. It is not compulsory you congratulate me, do not bother. “If it is not convenient for you, don’t worry. I do not care. I am the one in the public eye, not my husband. “I would only let out what I want to let out. I want to maintain my peace that is why my personal life is undisclosed.”

