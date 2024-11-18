Dayo Amusa Confirms Birth Of First Child

Share

Nigerian Yoruba actress and singer, Dayo Amusa has announced the arrival of her first child.

Dayo Amusa made this announcement on Monday hours after Instagram vlogger, Seyi Oloketuyi, reported the actress welcoming her first child in the United States (US).

In a post via her Instagram page, Dayo confirmed the development as she revealed the gender of her newborn.

Stepping into motherhood, she described her newborn as her “Treasure”, accompanied by a photo offering a glimpse of the adorable baby boy.

She said: ALHAMDULILAH .My treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy!!!

