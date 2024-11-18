New Telegraph

November 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 18, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dayo Amusa Confirms…

Dayo Amusa Confirms Birth Of First Child

Nigerian Yoruba actress and singer, Dayo Amusa has announced the arrival of her first child.

Dayo Amusa made this announcement on Monday hours after Instagram vlogger, Seyi Oloketuyi, reported the actress welcoming her first child in the United States (US).

In a post via her Instagram page, Dayo confirmed the development as she revealed the gender of her newborn.

READ ALSO:

 

Stepping into motherhood, she described her newborn as her “Treasure”, accompanied by a photo offering a glimpse of the adorable baby boy.

She said: ALHAMDULILAH .My treasure has arrived. It’s a Boy!!!

See the post and photo below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Quincy Jones Awarded Posthumous Oscar
Read Next

‘Mushin Day’ In London Is To Re-Write The Narrative – Organiser
Share
Copy Link
×