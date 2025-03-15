Dayo Amusa announces big comeback to movie screen

Share

Nollywood talented actress, Dayo Amusa is set to return to the glamorous industry.

The famous actress is one of the gifts bequeathed to the industry based on God-given talents and she has more in stock with her comeback.

Dayo, a producer extraordinaire, and musician, who has a lot in her catalogue, took a break from the industry few years ago to attend to nature’s call.

Now, the screen diva is back and she is ready to take the industry by storm.

She said: “My absence was for good. I needed to take a pause to raise a family and fulfill all righteousness. Now, I’m back on the beat. My coming back is for good, giving the industry my very best. That, I can tell you for sure.

“I know that a lot changed and happened while I was away, but I believe that there is still space for me to prove my worth and exhibit my craft once again. My best is yet to come and I am about to begin another journey and bring smiles to the faces of people.

“This is one of the things I know how to do best. I promise you. Just get set to get the best from me henceforth.”

Certainly, Dayo Amusa is now back bigger, better, and energized to reclaim her space in the industry as a thespian that she is.

The delectable actress is open to new collaborations, networking in the entertainment world and corporate sector. Musically, she is also prepared for more music release.

As the CEO of Amzadol Productions, an independent entertainment company that produces music and feature films, Dayo is keeping some of the exciting projects in plans for the year under wraps.

As a philanthropist, Dayo, through her Dayo Amusa Foundation, has impacted and touched lives through with its unique activities.

Recall that the amiable professional actress welcomed her first baby on November 18, 2024.

Indeed, Dayo Amusa is set to make Nigerians and the world happy with her talents and as she puts it, “I am ready. Back and Better to once again showcase what I am made of and provide endless entertainment for our people.”

