Daylight Affects Immune System’s Ability To Fight Infections –Study

A breakthrough study, led by scientists at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland in New Zealand, has uncovered how daylight can boost the immune system’s ability to fight infections.

The results of the new study are published in ‘Science Immunology’. The team focused on the most abundant immune cells in our bodies, called neutrophils, which are a type of white blood cell.

These cells move quickly to the site of an infection and kill invading bacteria. The researchers used zebrafish, a small freshwater fish, as a model organism, because its genetic makeup is similar to ours and the fish can be bred to have transparent bodies, making it easy to observe biological processes in real time.

“In earlier studies, we had observed that immune responses peaked in the morning, during the fish’s early active phase,” said lead researcher Associate Professor Christopher Hall, from the Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology.

“We think this represents an evolutionary response such that during daylight hours the host is more active, so more likely to encounter bacterial infections.”

