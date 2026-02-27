Day Veteran Media Practitioners Were Honoured, Rewarded In Bayelsa

Background

It is not always that journalists and publicists are celebrated or rewarded for the work they do as the Fourth Realm of the Estate; holding the government accountable and reporting on developments as well as keeping the people informed, educated and entertained through their reportage.

However, the table turned this time around when those who report the news became newsmakers themselves, in a well – coordinated and colourful ceremony that was held recently in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ovieteme George of Arise News was the one that came up with the idea of honouring and celebrating veteran and senior media practitioners in Bayelsa State. To give birth to his pet project, he contacted Tantitta Security Services, which graciously bought the idea.

Colourful celebration

Over 95 media practitioners were celebrated at the event, with 90 of them gifted a cash of N1 million each while five of them who were 85 years were gifted N5 million each. Th event held at the Samson Siasia Stadium on Valentine’s Day brought together a number of retired media practitioners across board, with many of the celebrants renowned media personalities that made their marks over the years now living out of public glare and enjoying their retirement.

It was a very colourful event that afforded them a moment of relaxation and interactions as well as networking having out of the scene for a number of years. The event was preceded by a novelty football match. Some of the veterans that were honoured are; Austin Bodo, Loveday Herbert, Izontimi Otua, Alfred Egbegi, Eugine Spiff, Chris Odi, Professor Welson Ekiyor, Lilian Erefagha, Ann Koko Abidde, Tari Febabor, Freston Akpor, Mablas Macaulay Akpuluma Junior, Ebi Avi, Preye Wariowei, Nengi Pope Pen Ilagha, Pamela Seibidor, Seiyefa Uzaka, Jane Help Yawei, Charles Tambuo, Baldwin Ogori, Fidelis Agbiki, and Lindsay Barrett.

Beneficiaries Speak

One of the beneficiaries, Pere Obobo, who was a former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, in her reaction thanked the organisers for the honour. She stated: “for me, it’s so amazing and it’s a surprise because we have never had it like this. One of my colleagues said this is the first of its kind in the nation, not in Bayelsa.

So, we are all very excited.” Also speaking, Professor Welson Ekiyor, commending Ovieteme George for the bold initiative, stated; “the young man called Ovieteme George, is a wonderful young man. “He has done what even Napoleon could not do.

All these years in Bayelsa State, journalists have been working and working and working but nobody has ever remembered them. ‘‘So, for him, as a working journalist, to think of his elderly colleagues, and think of this initiative is commendable.

It’s a very good move and the boy deserves all the commendation he can get in this world.’’ For those that were honored with him, he said: “As for those that were honoured, it is an honour that came at the right time. You could see some of them are very old now. And as being old, they are also honoured and unemployed. “Some of them have grown beyond their ages.

So, we thank God for what has happened. We thank Tantitta Security Services for financing the award. ‘‘We thank the young man for coming up with this bold initiative, a noble initiative. He, himself, deserves an award for what he has done, a recognition in Ijaw land. “I will ask him to continue to work for humanity because what he has done, he has worked for humanity.”

Loveday Herbert in his reaction also expressed appreciation to the organisers for finding him worthy of the honour and award. He said: ‘‘I feel so much excited and grateful that I’m one of the awardees. I’m just happy. If there is anything to qualify happiness, and especially today, they say it’s Lover’s Day, you know, my name symbolises that. I’m just happy.”

Commendations

Opaka Dokubo, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Zone F, commended George for his gesture and initiative, maintaining that it is the first in the his- tory of Nigeria that this kind of thing will be happening. ‘‘I can tell you for free this is quite exciting. I’m very elated. I am indeed very pleased and indeed proud today to be a journalist, especially one practicing within the South-South region,’’ he said with joy.

Further; ‘‘We are so happy that it is happening at a time when even practicing journalists are scarcely appreciated, scarcely recognised, we are finding something especially one of us, working too hard to appreciate, to recognise and indeed to celebrate those who are our own mentors, those who formed us.

“We are where we are today because they were. Because of what they did, we can stand today to proudly say we are journalists. So, we want to thank Ovieteme George for this effort. It is massive.

“This has not happened anywhere in this country, to this magnitude, drawing out more than 100 journalists, who had retired, who probably had been forgotten, taking them out and appreciating their work to this extent of one person at least going home with N1m.

“I mean, it is massive and it is beyond what anybody can really, really take in. But we want to appreciate him and indeed also extend appreciation to Tantita Security Services. “Indeed, they have been there for journalists at every level.

So, we want to appreciate them and also to ask that if this is worth doing, then we will expect that states across the country should borrow a leaf from what is happening here. “We are the ones who do so much for this country and yet a lot of us very often say what we do is a thankless job.

Today we have found out that nobody could have done it for us. One of us ris- ing up to the occasion to actually tell us that journalism could be rewarding. “Journalism could also be one that is not taken for granted.

Thank you for making journalists proud today all over this country. Thank you, George, and thank you Bayelsa State Council for this that is happening here today.”

Tantita Security Services

Daisy Jaja, a representative of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, disclosed that journalists are very important in the society the reason Tantitta decided to support the vision of George. She stated; ‘‘we know how important journalism is when it comes to having a voice for the voiceless, giving people an opinion and making sure that news gets to where it’s supposed to get to.

‘‘It means so much for the society and we just want to tell them thank you, because we know that no matter how much they were paid during their time of service, it can never be enough to say thank you for their service, taking personal risk, making sure that proper research is done so that people can get what they’re supposed to get adequately.

“It’s also a message to them to tell them also thank you, and also find a way to pass the baton to the younger generation, so that the codes and ethics of journalism is kept to the highest standard.”

George: It is giving back to society

Speaking on the motive behind event, Ovieteme George, who is the vision bearer, expressed appreciation to Tantitta Security Services for her financial support, maintaining that this was his own way of giving back to the society. He noted; “N1m may be little, but it can go a long way, looking at the harsh economic realities in Nigeria today. And then N5m to our fathers. ‘‘I am always available for service. And I believe God has not even started with me and my wife.

Our ministry is affecting people and society positively. They will have reason to want to live. And God, who is the source of our income, will always provide. He commended High Chief Kirsten Pondei, Managing Director, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, and the General Officer Commanding, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo, adding that they’ve helped him a lot.

Igniting hope

Obobo urged practicing journal- ists to keep the flag flying, to work with passion, adding; “if there’s no passion, you’ll get easily frustrated. If you have passion for the job, you’ll be able to sail through no matter what.’’ Disclosing that there were less challenges during her days, she said: “during my days, working tools and everything were provided for.

Whatever you need, you want to go after the job, was provided. ‘‘Those days, we were going to record schools. We go with outside broadcast van, to record children in their schools, not bringing them to the studio. And we were even giving stipends to the children for participating but it’s no longer that way now.

“There was so much incentive for the job because you see yourself doing he job with little or no stress and you were fulfilled. But today, it’s not like that. Even as I became the general manager, there were so many challenges. “Don’t just come into the profession because you’re looking for a means of survival.

You need to have passion and you need to study from your superiors. And if you don’t learn, you will not be able to excel. ‘‘You need to study from your superiors. Learn on the job. We have this present generation before I retired, they don’t want to learn. And if you don’t learn, you will not be able to excel.

We learned on the job. We grew on the job. We got to the peak. So, my advice is learning on the job. Be obedient to superiors. When you are sent to do any job, if you don’t know, ask questions. Don’t be proud.”

Also, Herbert stated; “the orientation we had was different from what I’m seeing these days. “First, we had the orientation that don’t demand money from any person. But if the person gives you willingly, you can accept. And we grew up with that orientation. ‘‘But these days, money has crept in, and politically, we started under the military. Some of us suffered detention.

For instance, I was detained for seven days for nothing. “I was detained by police for reporting certain stories and all that. We faced all that under military. But we didn’t step down. We didn’t go back. We continued doing what we were taught to do.

And that is the essence of journalism. “But when we talk objectively, what may be objective to you may not be objective to the other person. So, what is there is your sincerity, your reputation, the organization you represent, you maintain it because that is the integrity and the hallmark of what you are doing as a journalist.

While Ekiyor said: “for those who have been honoured, we should continue to keep the flag flying and transfer what we know have to the young ones coming up. “The philosopher is like the journalist.

The philosopher and the journalist cannot work for money because they are taking a rule that does not go with the game. When you become watchdog of society, then you know that it is the same society that will feed you.

‘‘I mean, when you are a watchdog to them, they won’t give you good food but there is honour in being a journalist. You are able to disseminate information. You are able to put everybody in the society on their feet.”