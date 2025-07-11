Day Stakeholders Converged On Yenagoa To Deliberate On PIA

The Niger Delta has since the days of the discovering, exploitation and exploration of crude oil in commercial quantity suffered losses of immense proportion occasioned by the degradation of their environment as a result of the activities of the oil exploration companies.

Recently in Yenagoa, major environmental stakeholders, including host community, revealed that about $150 billion will be needed for remediation and restoration efforts in the region over the next first five years.

The stakeholders, who gathered during the Fourth Niger Delta Alternatives Convergence, with the theme; Environmental Genocide:

Time for Remediation and Restoration, also said that besides remediation and restoration, more than the estimated $150 billion would be needed annually as reparations for human and ecological loses occasioned by the clearly deliberate and systemic destruction of the Niger Delta environment.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited had estimated the quantity of crude oil spilled in the Niger Delta environment yearly at 2,300 cubic metres (19,000 US bbl) with an average of 300 spills yearly.

Also, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) corroborated NNPCL’s claim as it recorded 822 spills, resulting in 28,003 barrels of oil being released into the Nigeria Delta region in 2020 and 2021.

As a matter of fact, an average of 240,000 barrels of crude oil are spilled in the Niger Delta every year.

Introduction of PIA

It was not until 2021 that the host communities, who are at the receiving end of the activities of international oil companies and others, were reckoned with and their cries heard.

This was when a bill known as Petroleum Industry Bill, with some provisions to pay some form of compensation to the host communities was passed into law and now known as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

It gave birth to Host Communities Development Trust. However, the Act has not also enjoyed a smooth sail since then as a number of defects noted have been decried by the people.

One of such defects is said to be the provision that mandates the locals to pay for the repair of any oil facility that is destroyed in their domain because they earn three % from the oil production cost.

Host communities are also expected to guard and protect these facilities and in the case of any destruction even if the perpetrators are not known to the community, the host community of the oil facility will still bear the consequences.

Call for amends

Not comfortable with some of these defects, a stakeholders meeting was conveyed recently in Yenagoa, to review the Act.

In atten dance were over 35 participating groups, including traditional rulers, HCDTs, community women and, youth leaders, Persons with disabilities (PWD), leaders of civil society organisations (CSOs), government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs), and Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Others included those from the academia and media. They all gathered under the auspices of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND). It was a one-day stakeholder consultative meeting to chart the way forward.

At the end of the deliberations, a communique was issued and signed by the traditional rulers and leaders of the various host communities that were in attendance, alongside the representatives of other relevant stakeholders and government representatives such as NUPRC, Bayelsa State Ministry of Community Development, and Bayelsa State Ministry of Mineral Resources.

Observations

Participants observed and acknowledged that: Some HCDTs did not conduct community needs assessments but simply adopted that of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU), conducted over six years ago; and Community Development Plan (CDP), with minimal review done by few persons and the settlor to adopt the CDP.

It was also noted that some communities in Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor LGAs have conducted community participatory needs assessment in their community town halls, working with their settlor.

Furthermore, it was also that there is a provision in the PIA to review community development plan when the need arises. Such a review is communicated to the settlor for approval.

Participants were concerned that since 2022 only a few settlors in Bayelsa have visited their communities to conduct need assessments. They also raised concerns over how many HCDT have strictly followed the PIA procedures from inception to date.

They argued that the PIA made provisions for women and persons with disabilities to be included in the HCDT, adding that although women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), are most impacted by the effect of oil and gas exploration, they are marginally represented in the HCDT.

That the only female HCDT Board Chairperson in Bayelsa has not received the support of the HCDT and the settlor for the implementation of the PIA and that while community members are not expected to be members in multiple HCDT, however, the settlors have a secretary that covers multiple HCDT. Although NUPRC insisted that it is interested in ensuring that the PIA succeed by addressing problems faced by communities, participants were of the view that NUPRC is on the side of the settlors rather than supporting the community to maximise the benefits of the PIA.

It was observed with displeasure that settlors whose attendance and involvement are critical to achieving meaningful results were not present at the meeting even though they were invited.

It was also observed that though the communities can recommend who to be engaged as members of HCDT but the settlors has the power to decide who to appoint or recruit.

It was noted that many settlors do not know who to work with in their host communities, due to different interests. This, they said also affects the implementation of the PIA.

In some HCDTs, it was said that there is no proper synergy between the traditional rulers, community leaders (CDC) and the HCDTs to address concerns and challenges being faced by settlors and the HCDTs.

Also, a settlor was said to have appointed one of its directors, who reside outside Nigeria, as the Secretary of the HCDT, and he sends representative to attend HCDT meetings.

There is an Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee of the NUPRC located in Bayelsa State, and they are available for communities and HCDT to settle grievance, before it escalates.

The PIA does not make it compulsory for settlors to disclose their sharing matrix, and therefore, communities are not knowledgeable of the criteria in the matrix that settlors are using to distribute funds to communities.

There are cases where settlors say they are not exploring oil well in communities, yet they have not been deactivated and are also not open to discussion with communities.

There is conflicting of tenure duration between the PIA, the HCDT constitution and the NUPRC regulation. While the HCDT constitution and NUPRC regulation provides for two-year tenure for two-term, that of the PIA provides for four-year tenure for twoterm.

These disparities are causing conflict and delay in the PIA implementation process.

Recommendations

Participants recommended that similar trainings and consultations should be expanded to community levels as members of the HCDT are not aware of their roles as stated in the PIA.

There should be continuous sensitisation for community leaders to be able to effectively engage the settlors in the selection of members of HCDT.

Proper training on participatory community needs assessment should be conducted for Board members, and periodic structured training be organised for members of HCDTs for effective and efficient HCDT management in line with the CAMA law.

Training and capacity building for HCDT should be incorporated in the CDPs and budgeted from the 75% project funds. Participants believe that capacity building should also be considered as a project.

While the government is appreciated for the current PIA, there is need for the amendment of the Act to; Increase the OPEX fund to at least 5%, ensure 35% affirmative action for women and persons with disabilities (PWDs), and remove the clause that make community responsible for the security of oil infrastructure in their community.

Rather than agitating, communities should endeavour to report challenges of settlors and HCDT to NUPRC to be addressed, including Settlors and HCDT that did not conduct community needs assessment, among others.

Informal leadership at the community should include influential people (women leaders, youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and should be properly consulted and incorporated in the PIA implementation process.

A strategic road-map should be developed to incorporate community informal leaders for enhanced community engagement.

For the PIA to succeed, the UPRC should engage in periodic field monitoring to identify the challenges of HCDT to effectively carry out its regulatory role.

NUPRC should also engage in sensitisation and capacity building of community leaders and HCDT on engagement processes and documentation for seamless approvals.

There should be stakeholders’ engagement through town hall meetings and sensitisation campaigns to review decisions and agreements in the selection of BOT, MC and ACs in the HCDT and the adoption of development models.

Monitoring and evaluation in the PIA implementation should begin at the point of establishment of the HCDTs Tracking, monitoring and Evaluation should be carried out by HCDT officers and Independent Civil Society Organisation groups for increased compliance to PIA provisions and NUPRC regulations, budget accountability and transparency process, project implementation process, gender and inclusivity, community participation and local content.

Each HCDT should develop a monitoring and evaluation framework for ease of project tracking in compliance with the PIA provisions.

HCDTs should take advantage of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in NUPRC, to facilitate dispute resolution.

HCDTs should cultivate good relationships with settlors to enable them access support and additional benefits on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for their communities.

Conclusion

The participants concluded that to strengthen HCDT, capacity building and ongoing sensitisation must be incorporated into Community Development Plans (CDPs) and sufficiently financed from PIA project allocations: financial transparency, participatory planning, and governance.

Settlors and the NUPRC should regularly use inclusive engagement mechanisms, such as town hall consultations and formal Alternative Dispute Resolution processes, to prevent conflicts, build mutual trust, and ensure community voices are heard in decision-making.

To amend the Act to increase operational expenditure allowances, mandate affirmative action quotas, and relieve communities of security liabilities for oil infrastructure, regulatory alignment and advocacy must resolve disparities in tenure provisions between the PIA, HCDT constitutions, and NUPRC regulations.

To track project implementation, budget compliance, gender and disability inclusiveness, and local content objectives, strong monitoring, evaluation, and accountability frameworks must be established at the beginning of each HCDT, with independent civil society participation.

By taking these actions, interested parties will respect and foster local empowerment and PIA’s spirit of shared values, establishing a long-term basis for community development and open governance and strengthening settlor-community partnerships throughout Bayelsa State.