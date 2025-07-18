Day Sean Tara Ajayi Foundation Put Smiles On Lagosians Faces Through Scholarships

Memorable day

The management and pupils of Lagos State Junior Model College, Ado Road, Ajah, Lekki, Lagos State will always have evergreen memory of the day The Sean and Tara Ajayi Foundation presented monetary scholarship awards for academic excellence and cultural performance to the winning pupils of the school as well as uniforms and exercise books to many of the pupils.

The day which exemplified that heavens were happy with the foundation for its philanthropy and commitment to education development, as it commenced with showers of rain, depicting eternal approval and blessings, and ended with bright weather of accomplishment of angelic task, reminded the management and pupils of the co-educational school that God and a caring NGO were by their sides.

The first position winner, Igbo Tabita, a year Two pupil of the school expressed gratitude to the foundation for the scholarship. She said: “I’m very happy for myself to be the first recipient of this essay competition.

And I want to say a very big thank you to the Sean and Ajayi Foundation’ the Governor of this state, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu; The Commissioner for Education in Lagos State is Folasade Adefisayo, top officials of the state education management, the Principal of the school, Mrs. B.O. Soyoye, and the teachers for the opportunity.

She urged pupils to be studious, diligent, industrious and avoid the negative influence of social media and other distractions. She also cautioned against involvement in anti-social behaviour.

Big inspiration

Igbo said: “This award has inspired and encouraged me to work harder, more.” The only boy among the 13 winners in the essay competition category, Hamzat Olanrewaju, urged other boys to be more diligent with their academics. He said: “I feel very happy for the award. A very big thank you to The Sean and Tara Ajayi Foundation.

I wish good luck for other boys. I want to tell them to improve and focus on their studies.” The principal of the school, Mrs. B.O. Soyoye, who said she was excited over the scholar awards and presentation of uniforms and exercise books to her pupil and that the foundation remembers her school, prayed that God will elevate the foundation.

She prayed to God to promote, elevate and provide more for Mr Sean Ajayi and his darling wife, Tara and that foundation will continue to expand and continue to reach out to as many other schools as possible.

She also urged other philanthropists and former pupils of the school to always remember and assist their alma mata and contribute to educational development.

Soyoye said: “This is an eye opener to everybody. Probably they just don’t take it seriously or they don’t know it’s something that is worth doing. It doesn’t have to be big. They should Just stretch out their hands in their little way. “It is an eye opener to everybody.

We are just sending messages across to everyone. That you can also be part of this. You can also contribute your own quota to the children.” The principal commended the girls for topping the list but urged the boys to buckle up and be more academic conscious.

She also lauded the Lagos State Governor, the Commissioner for Education and other top management officials in the education sector for their laudable contributions to education advancement in the state.

Soyoye explained that Mr. Sean Ajayi gave the school a topic for the essay competition which was done in stages. She explained that after the knockout stage, Ajayi picked the best and winners from the 30 essays that were sent to him.

Tara’s mother speaks

Ajayi’s mother, Her Royal Highness, Queen Mother, Amina Temitope Ajayi, popularly called Mama Diaspora, said the foundation was inspired to make the scholarship investment presentation on on July 4, 2025 as the family’s long lasting legacy of assisting people.

Noting that there are some other NGOs that have been contributing to educational growth, she called on wealthy individuals, other diasporans, financial institutions and other corporate bodies, organisations and donor agencies to invest more in educational upliftment for societal development and safety.

She canvassed for more support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and urged the government to give tax breaks to companies that support education development in the country.

She expressed emotion and fulfillment over the overwhelming appreciation for the pupils and management of the school for the scholarship from the foundation. She said: “You see, it’s very spiritual.

I’m the first generation of the Labinjo family. If you Google my great-great-grandfather, they said he used his money to assist people. Giving him back is in the DNA of our own family.

“Honestly, initially I wanted to cry. I used to be like the pupils. My son (Sean) and my other children used to be like that. Many people know me all over the world. Four Presidents of the United States of America (USA) gave me honors as a philanthropist.

That is my DNA. I am the Fifth generation of my family and we are still doing it. Infact, this is the beginning of it. Trust me, as Mama Diaspora, this is a revolution, under ‘Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Inspiration

“On what inspired Tara and Sean Ajayi to institute the award, I asked my son when he started sinking boreholes in secondary schools and building toilets, why he was doing that.

He said, ‘Mama, I grew up watching you give back to society. So it’s a continuation of the legacy.’ “Sean and Tara are not the only people in the United States or abroad.

But they have decided to give back to the society, especially their alma mater. So many people have NGOs. But we want a revolution. “Tara and Sean Foundation has sunk bore holes and renovated toilets. Look at the excitement of the people. This is very touchy.

Let’s give God the glory. May God continue to use us all.” Ajayi, who spoke virtually, commended the pupils for their conduct and academic growth.

He also commended the principal, other staff, workers and the entire management of the school for their contributions to educational advancement.

He explained that the pupils were expected to write on what it would take to change the educational system in Nigeria and how education would benefit Nigerian youth to meet future goals or describe a change in the educational system that will benefit Nigerian youth.

He stated that education is pivotal for the development of Nigeria and Africa. He added that it will improve human cap – ital development and capacity building, as well as reduce youth restiveness and insecurity.

Better future

He said: “When you look at young adults between the age of 18 and 30. I noticed there was a commonality there. If you are a young woman, your options to a better future are very limited.

If you are a young man, your options to have a good, productive life in Nigeria are very limited. And one thing that came to mind was the educational structure. Are we building self-reliance?

Are we educating our youth to be independent, creative, and also to be resourceful? That’s what brought this to my mind. “The issue of scholarship came from the affordability of education. So the affordability of education is key.

It’s just the difference between if your family is able to provide you good quality education, they have to be able to pay. And most families are barely making ends meet.

And they don’t have the resources necessary. So you have kids forced into child labor in order for them to at least provide funds for their schooling. “In my visit to Nigeria, I saw this young boy on the side of the road who was selling a ball, right?

He was about the same age as my children. My oldest is 10. My youngest is 8. So when I spoke to him, I was very, very impressed with him because he was selling balls in order to pay for his school fees and pay for his books.

One more thing that really impressed me was that I bought a ball from him, just to support him. And when I bought one ball for him, he turned around and gave my other son an additional ball for free.”

He added: “I said to myself, this boy has practically nothing. And he’s still able to at least give out of anything. So.I just dipped my hand into my pocket, reached out for a $100 bill, and I gave it to him.

And the next time I saw him; he was dressed up in one of those football club jerseys. He said, sir, the money you gave me, I was able to buy this football jersey. And I was able to pay for my school books, and my school fees.

“So we started this essay, and we wanted to get the perspective of the students. We are dealing with a school in Badori. We’ve asked, like, the top 35 students to write us an essay. And then we’re going to grant the best writers scholarships.

“Our goal is to blanket the entire country with this particular ambition. It’s a large ambition, but we know it’s possible. And then we wanted to see with this effort, we want other Nigerians in the diaspora to also replicate this idea.

Because that would really alleviate poverty. So our intention is to alleviate poverty. And the Bible says people suffer from lack of knowledge. It’s knowledge that is really holding back.

And the lack of funding in the educational system has been devastating. It has not given the youths in Nigeria the advantage they need in order to meet the Nigerian businesses.”