Day Of Service: Rotary Club Of Lagos Supports 100 Women With Empowerment Grants

It was a day of joy and celebration as the Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110, empowered 100 women with grants and requisite knowledge to boost their businesses, as part of activities marking the Rotary Day of Service and Women Empowerment Initiative, and in fulfillment of its objectives of bringing succour to people in its operating environments.

Held at Remi Tinubu Hall, Surulere Local Government Secretariat, James Robertson Road, Surulere, Lagos, recently, the event, which is also in celebration of this year’s edition of the International Day of Eradication of Poverty, was organised by the Rotary Club of Lagos in partnership with Lagos State, FCMB, and Lekoil Nigeria Limited. Several dignitaries were in attendance, including the President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Adetunji Lamidi; Chairman, of Surulere Local Government, Hon Sulaiman Bamidele Yusuf, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Hon Tajudeen Adebowale; the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), represented by Mrs Bolatito Jaji, who delivered the keynote address; Supervisor, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Surulere Local Government, Hon Ganiat Folashade Alli-Balogun; Genevieve Obi of After Her; Rotarian Eki Eboigbe, one of the Project Conveners; as well as members of the Food For All Initiative; market women and their leaders from various parts of Surulere Local Government Area and its environs, among others.

In his opening remarks, President, Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Adetunji Lamidi, underscored the significance of the Rotary Day of Service, stressing that, “in the calendar of Rotary Club International, today is dedicated to the eradication of poverty in our environment, and most importantly, to also connect with the society and the environment where our Rotary Club is located.

“And that is why we decided that we should have an environment from where we would be able to speak to our women, our business, our leaders on how better improve their livelihood, and also make the business they do much better. And, most importantly, also create other avenues to empower the people.”

Continuing, he said: “When you look at the society today, we all know how tough things have become. We’re in a period of hyperinflation. The economic situation is not really moving as expected. While the government is trying, organisations like the Rotary Club are also trying to support the efforts of the government, so that we can collectively create an enabling environment for society. That’s the purpose of the Rotary Club. Rotary is about service; it’s about creating opportunity for people around us to be able to live a better life.”

In his remarks, Hon Tajudeen Adebowale who spoke on behalf of the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, commended the Rotary Club of Lagos, not only for organising the event, but for its various empowerment programmes and sustained efforts at poverty eradication. He enjoined other organisations to emulate the Rotary Club.

Speaking on the idea behind the Day, Rotarian Damilola Timson, noted that the Rotary Day of Service is a unique day of Creating positive change in our communities.

“Our Women Empowerment initiative for this year is in line with one of Rotary’s focus areas, which is Community Development and it is in accordance with Rotary core‘s mission of Service and giving back to our communities.

“This year’s programme by the Rotary Club of Lagos is in partnership with Lagos State, FCMB and LEkoil Nigeria Limited and is focused on celebrating and empowering our women and is also aimed to provide economic support for their homes and community,” she said.

“For this year’s Rotary Day of Service, “we are aligning with the United Nations recognised International Day, which is the International Day of Eradication of Poverty which was observed on the 17th of October 2024, and we have planned out activities for our Rotary Day of Service around this day.

“We are also integrating this year’s Rotary Day of Service and Women Empowerment programme with our Rotary Micro Credit Scheme of which we will be carrying out an empowerment grant for 100 women.

“We are collaborating with our Rotary Micro Credit Committee on this as we understand how empowering the power of co-operatives and microfinance is to support our women in the economic realms.”

According to her, the women empowerment initiative is focused on stimulating and enriching subjects such as strengthening financial Inclusion for women; the transformative power of microfinance and co-operatives; and micro-credit and community development.

“And also In line with the FGN Renewed Hope initiative i.e EveryHomeAGarden which reiterates the importance of women leading the country’s food security efforts, we are also excited about the discussions and demonstrations on Soilless and Home Farming for City Life and this will be facilitated by -Food For All Initiative.”

Rotarian Eki Eboigbe spoke on the Transformative Power of Co-operatives and Microfinance, while Mr Babatunde Akin-Moses spoke on Micro Credit and Community Development. The focus of the presentation by Elder M. Adeshina was on Health is Wealth.

The highlight of the programme was the presentation of grants to 100 women.

