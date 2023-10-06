Day Of Reading: Rotary Club Of Lagos Advances Literacy At St. Thomas Aquinas School

In a radiant display of dedication to literacy and learning, the Rotary Club of Lagos marked the month of September globally celebrated as Basic Education and Literacy Month— with an exhilarating day of reading and enlightenment for pupils at St. Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Atunrase Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Crafting a tapestry of vivid narratives and imparting foundational wisdom on the importance of reading, the event revolved around the thought-provoking playlet compiled within ‘N20….the Journey’ written by the immediate past Secretary of Rotary Club of Lagos and author of ‘Dancing Mosquito & Other Plays’, Rotarian Eki Eboigbe.

Beaming with joy and enthusiasm, children between the ages of 7 and 12 actively participated in the play reading, delving deep into engaging stories that not only instilled a profound sense of financial responsibility but also underscored the intrinsic value of the revered Nigerian Naira.

Eboigbe passionately addressed the captivated audience, stressing the power and limitless potential that can be achieved through book reading daily. She urged young minds to embark on adventures crafted from ink and paper, thereby fostering intellect, empathy, and boundless imagination.

Celebrating literacy as a cornerstone of a thriving society and a catalyst for empowerment, President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotn (Major General) Abiodun Role Rtd, highlighted the significance of literacy and education, in his address.

He underscored the Rotary’s unwavering commitment to championing the cause of education for every child, painting education as a canvas of opportunity, a vessel for societal reformation and hope for the future.

“Education and literacy are the golden threads weaving through the complexity of civilization, embodying the essence of empowerment, enlightenment, and equitable opportunity,” General Role said, encapsulating the Rotary’s global vision and steadfast dedication to fostering education and literacy.

Rotary International has been a vanguard in the realm of education, with an illustrious history punctuated by transformative initiatives and projects that have illuminated the path of learning for countless individuals across the globe.

With a robust emphasis on Basic Education and Literacy, one of Rotary’s Seven Areas of Service, the organisation has meticulously crafted and executed initiatives that have reached the furthest corners of the earth, touching lives and igniting potential.

Notably, the Rotary has actively participated in and spearheaded projects aimed at reducing adult illiteracy rates globally, understanding that literacy is the cornerstone upon which communities can build a more promising, prosperous, and peaceful future.

Through its extensive network and the diligent efforts of its members, Rotary has successfully contributed to the reduction of the global illiteracy rate, thereby unlocking doors of opportunity for countless individuals.

In attendance at the event also include other distinguished members and officers of the Rotary Club of Lagos: the Director of Service Projects, Rotarian Owolabi Adegoke; Rotarian Yomi Awoyemi; Rotarian Zahra Ell Allaoui; Rotarian Yewande Hakeem- Habeeb; Rotarian Raphael Adedokun Abiiba; Rotarian Ayo Ajayi; Rotarian Eki Eboigbe; and the Club’s Director of Public Image, Rotarian Ifeoma Williams.

The Rotary Club of Lagos is a beacon of service and philanthropy, dedicated to the upliftment of communities and the empowerment of individuals through its diverse and impactful initiatives and projects.