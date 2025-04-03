Day Of Joy For Released 51 Ex-Ebonyi Vigilantes

Share

In 2018, the people of Ekoli Edda in Ebonyi State and their neighbouring communities of Egbor and Urugbam in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, were enmeshed in protracted crisis, arising from ownership of palm plantation.The said vast palm plantation is said to have been owned by the government of the defunct Eastern region. The crisis recorded casualties, with loss of lives and destruction of property between the two interstate communities.

Thursday 20, March 2025, marked the graduation ceremony of a six-week re-orientation, skill acquisition and empower- ment programme of Ebonyi youths. The ceremony was held at Ezillo Military Barracks in Ishielu Local Government Area of the State.

The graduands comprised Ekoli youths in Edda Local Government Area of the State, who surrendered to government dis- armament programme arising from the outcome of the dispute with Egbor people of Biase GA in Cross River State.

Nwifuru: Offering of a second chance in life

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, while delivering an address, announced the granting of amnesty and empowerment to 51 former members of Ekoli Edda vigilante members, who were caught up in the web of the crisis.

He said, “today, we honour that faith by granting amnesty to 51 of our brothers, who were caught in the cycle of violence. This amnesty is not just a pardon; it is a promise of a new beginning, a second chance and a brighter future.

‘‘This day marks the beginning of a new chapter in your lives, embrace this opportunity with open hearts and minds, let go of the past and step boldly into a future filled with hope and possibility.”

The governor said that the State government in collaboration with the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, was optimistic that the initiative would bring lasting peace to the inter-com- munity crisis.

… lasting peace

The intervention by the State government led to the beneficiaries participation in an in- tensive six weeks vocational training/skill acquisition programme under the supervision of the Nigerian Army at Ezillo Barracks.

Nwifuru noted that the reorientation and skill acquisition training were part of government efforts towards re-integrating the ex-warlords into the society. Nwifuru said that through the intervention of the State government and the Nigerian Military, the former vigilante members willingly surrendered their weapons.

He expressed dismay that the unfortunate dispute brought in its wake negative outcomes for both states, describing it as a deviation from the shared values of unity, brotherhood and mutual respect, which the people are known for.

Nwifuru stressed that the amnesty and empowerment programme were bold and historical step towards healing the wounds of the past and building a brighter future for the two states.

He noted that the disarmament programme initiated by the Nigerian Army in partnership with Ebonyi State government was a turning point that demonstrated the willingness of the Ekoli Edda vigilante members to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

“The voluntary surrender of eigh mortar bombs, 29 AK-47 rifles, and 21 pump-action guns was a powerful act of faith in the possibility of a better future,’’ he noted.

Empowerment of N2 million each to the youths

As of this process, Nwifuru donated the sum of N2 million each to the youths, to enable them build on their new skills and become self-reliance. According to him, ‘‘it is a turning point, a moment of redemption, renewal, hope, path to peace and integration back into our society.

“This financial support is an investment in your potential, your dream and your ability to contribute to the growth and development of our dear state.” Nwifuru urged the beneficiaries to take full benefit of their acquired skills and knowledge so as to add value to their lives.

Nigerian Army partnership

Earlier in an address, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Oluremi Olatoye, represented by the Commander 44 Engineering Brigade, Brig-Gen Oduyemi Bello, informed the gathering that each of them had acquired relevant skills that will help to make them self-reliant.

Olatoye said, “today is not just the conclusion of the training programme, it is the beginning of a new chapter that is filled with opportunities; dig- nity and renewed purpose. “This event as a testament to the commitment of Ebonyi State government to foster peace in the State in particular and Nigeria in general.

‘‘The participants were given the chance to select their preferred vocational skill of interest, out of which seven different skills were learnt through intensive practical sessions during their stay in the camp.” Olatoye explained that all the participants have successfully completed their skill acquisition training in various skills, namely; carpentry, electrical and solar installation, fishery and poultry faming, paint production/ painting, plumbing and tiling.

He further enumerated some of the training courses underwent by the graduands to include mindset change, non-violent conflict resolution, ethical values in a peaceful society, financial literacy, savings culture and money management for small businesses.

Stakeholders extol initiative

Notable stakeholders of the State including the former Chairman of Edda Local Government Area, Barrister Eni Uduma Chima, commended Nwifuru for the initiative, describing him as a listening and peace loving leader.

Chima, who is the current Chairman of Ebonyi State Fertilizer Plant Company, blamed the people of Egbor of Cross River State for leasing out the Edda’s portion of the plantation without recourse to the owners. He pledged that all stakeholders of the community will work in synergy to ensure that peace was sustained in the area.

Profile of Edda

Edda, is a local government area in Ebonyi State, was formerly known as Afikpo South, until the renaming in 2023. The administrative headquarters of the local government area is Nguzu Edda. Historically, Edda is made of several autonomous communities, which consist of about 72 villages.

Geographically, it is bordered by Unwana to the east; Akaeze to the west, Amasiri to the north, Afikpo to the north-east, Ohafia to the south, Nkporo to the south west, and Erei to the south-east.

It landmass spans an area of 378 square kilometres (146 sq mi), boasting a population of 157,072 according to the 2006 census. Some of its autonomous communities and towns include: Ebunwana Edda, Ekoli Edda, Owutu Edda, Amangwu Edda, Oso Edda, Etiti Edda, and Ogbu Edda.

The names of towns and villages within Edda often have “Edda” at their endings as an addendum designating their membership of the Edda cultural commonwealth and community of shared values. Farming, commerce and trading are some of the traditional occupations of the people and over the years, it has welcome fast paced development in terms of its economy, human capital and in other areas.

One of such areas is that of education as schools in Edda are well kept because of a tradition in which Edda people hold learning with reverence. The first executive chairman was Sonni Ogbuoji while the hereditary monarchs of different ancient kingdoms, called Ezeogo, as traditional rulers and ceremonial cultural heads of their communities, are recognised today.

Profile of Biase

Biase is a local government area of Cross River State. Its headquarters is located in Akpet Central. It has an area of 1,310 square kilometres and a population of 169,183 at the 2006 census.

Biase is in the southern senatorial district of the state while the languages spoken include; Erei, Efik, Ub- aghara, Ukwa, Agwagwune, and Umon. Efik is mostly spoken by the Ubaghara, Ukwa and Umon clans.

