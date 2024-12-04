Day NSA, Security Agencies, Journalists Brainstormed On Forging Mutual Relationship

Share

It was a rare gathering, to have ranking officers from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and other security agencies and members of the Fourth Realm of the Estate, journalists, seated in one room on this day to have a frank discussion.

The Abuja meeting, which also had in attendance other guests, was focused on an important burning issue; the protection of Nigerian journalists and the continually shrinking civic space.

Another major point of the meeting was convened to find engagement solutions, with the end goal of committing to proactive protection of journalists and the civic space.

It was certainly not your everyday run-off-the-mill kind of meeting, where guests get to cherry-pick subjects to discuss amidst shy smiles.

High-level meeting

It was an intense high-level meeting, during which media executives, journalists and security agencies bared their hearts. It was a no-holds barred meeting, with journalists sharing their nasty encounters with security agents in the course of their work.

The security agencies also did not shy away from stating their positions on the subject matter and their frosty relationship with the Nigerian media. The meeting was organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In attendance were the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, management teams of security agencies in Nigeria, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), academia, media executives, journalists, and other stakeholders.

Ribadu, represented by Major General Samad Akesode, the Director of Communications, ONSA, gave the keynote address on the theme: ‘Promoting Mutual Understanding for a More Robust Civic Space and Journalists’ Safety’.

The no-holds-barred event witnessed intense and candid interactions as participants gave opinions and perceived reasons behind the continual skirmishes between security agents and journalists.

Checks and balance

The Executive Director of WSCIJ, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, set the tone for the event with her opening remarks. While giving her remark, she said that Nigeria as a country can fall or rise depending on the actions or inactions of the stakeholders.

She also noted that democracy works on checks and balances between the executive, legislature and the judiciary, stressing that the news media is constitutionally empowered to make all the authorities and dynamics of power in public and private spaces accountable to their functions.

She added: “All the components of the leadership of our society can only thrive where civic freedoms are protected. However, WSCIJ recently published a ‘Journalism and Civic Space Status Report, Hushed Voices in an Election Year’, which paints a stark picture.

“Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and participation are under siege. Worryingly, 90% of attacks on journalists occur while they are on duty, polling units and protest grounds have become the most dangerous locations.

These findings demand action. We cannot afford to be aloof. “In recent times, we have witnessed disturbing incidents especially during last year’s election and during the recent #EndBadGovernance protest that necessitates the urgency of this issue.

Last year, Haruna Mohammed Salisu of Wikki Times was arrested in Duguri, Bauchi State, after being attacked by supporters of the state governor while interviewing protesting women.

“Despite claiming the arrest was for his protection, police accused him of ‘inciting the electorate’ and held him without charge. During the #EndBadGovernance protests on the 3rd of August, masked security forces in Abuja fired bullets and tear gas at 18 journalists covering events at the National Stadium.”

She further noted: “Several were injured, including Premium Times’ Popoola Ademola, who cut his knees and broke his phone while fleeing. Besides physical attacks, the misuse of the Cybercrime Act in Nigeria has left journalists feeling more exposed and vulnerable than ever before.

“What was once a profession driven by the pursuit of truth has now become a dangerous game, where reporters like Daniel Ojukwu of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism find themselves at the mercy of laws that seem to have been designed to silence them.”

Alaka, who maintained that security agencies were a central part of this conversation, added: “The police are central to our domestic safety – the police are designed to be our friend. The Army, Navy and Air Force secure our borders and are often brought in when things get out of hand in domestic security.

“The Department of State Services and others are a vital part of the intelligence that keeps us all safe. We acknowledge and honour you all but we must admit that a society where journalists and other citizens often look over their shoulders in fear is not the dream. Nigeria and Nigerians deserve better.”

Endangered species

She told the gathering that journalists, who play vital roles in informing the public, holding power to account, and safeguarding democratic values, were increasingly targeted while performing their professional duties.

The fact that these attacks, said Alaka, occurred in spaces that should symbolise democracy’s strength units, protest grounds, government houses, news media house premises, and even court premises- which therefore highlights the fragility of the civic space.

She further noted: “When journalists are unsafe, the flow of accurate information is disrupted. This creates a ripple effect, weakening public trust in democratic institutions, reducing transparency, and fostering an environment where misinformation and impunity can thrive.

“If these infringements remain unchecked, the press may resort to selfcensorship, limiting the public’s access to critical information and undermining their ability to make informed decisions.”

She also said that freedom of expression, assembly, and participation, which are the cornerstones of a thriving civic space, were increasingly under threat. Alaka argued that state actors accounted for 68% of violations, with security forces like the police leading this record.

“On the other hand, non-state actors, including hoodlums and mobs, contribute significantly to the hostility, demonstrating the multi-faceted nature of these challenges.

Our aim here is not to merely reel out numbers or point accusing fingers. We are here to act. This is what leaders do,” Alaka emphasised. She explained that the event’s theme: ‘Promoting Mutual Understanding for Journalists’ Safety and Robust Civic Space’, could not be more urgent.

Speaking further she said: “Nigeria’s realities demand urgent and collective action, to chart a new course and forge a sustainable way forward.

The challenges facing our civic space and the safety of journalists cannot be addressed in isolation; they require a concerted and collaborative effort from all stakeholders.

“Together, we will identify actionable solutions that will improve mutual respect between the news media, security agencies, civil society organisations, judiciary and other stakeholders, strengthen protection for journalists, safeguard civic freedoms, and rebuild public trust in institutions meant to serve the good of the people.”

Call for partnership

Ribadu, while admitting the critical role of the media in national security and development, stressed that a collaborative approach was essential for addressing the challenges.

He said that as stakeholders continue to strive for a more inclusive society, it is essential to foster mutual understanding and respect between the media, civil society, and the government.

The NSA also said: “A free press is the backbone of democracy, providing a platform for diverse voices and holding those in power accountable. It is important to note that the media and government are working from different directions to advance society.

“However, there have been occasional misunderstandings between journalists and some security agencies tasked with the huge responsibility of securing our country and its people.

Some people have mischaracterised this occasional disagreement to mean that the government is deliberately undermining the robust civic space in our dear country.

“I admit journalists worldwide face numerous challenges, including harassment, intimidation, and sometimes even violence. As far as this government is concerned, we are committed to supporting journalists and the media in protecting the civic space in line with extant laws.”

While highlighting some critical ingredients for promoting mutual understanding for a more robust civic space and journalists’ safety, the NSA noted: “The media plays a vital role in shaping public perception and influencing national discourse.

Media platforms have the power to either fan the flames of conflict or foster peace and unity.” He continued: “As gatekeepers of information, the media has a critical role to play in national security.

Your reporting can either promote national interest and security or compromise it. I urge you to use this influence wisely, prioritising responsible reporting that promotes national cohesion and stability.”

