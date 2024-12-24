Day NITEL/MTEL Pensioners Groaned Publicly

Share

About a forthright ago, some Nigerians who retired from the services of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) and Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTEL) took to the streets to complain of their unpaid pensions. CHRIS OCHAYI reports

It was a pathetic sight as the pensioners of the defunct NITEL and MTEL, took to the street of Abuja , in their numbers to protest against the apparent refusal by the Federal Government to settle their pensions obligations.

Apparently buoyed by the reality of the current economic hardship confronting the country and its citizens, the pensioners defied the scorching sun and converged at the gate of the Federal Ministry of Finance ( Headquarters) in Abuja to press home their demands.

The protest, though peaceful, the atmosphere in which it was held depicted the aura of frustration, rejection and near loss of hope as they have been owed over 35 consecutive months of outstanding pensions and other entitlements.

Displaying placards with different inscriptions, the pensioners while speaking with newsmen, lamented how their colleagues have passed on, waiting for their entitlements.

Operating under the aegis of the Progressive NITEL/MTEL Pensioners’ Forum, the pensioners delivered their message saying: “We gather here today as a community, united in our quest for fairness and justice.

We are not just individuals; we are a family of pensioners who have dedicated our lives to serving this great nation. “We have waited patiently for months for our outstanding arrears of 35 months to be fully paid! Months of struggles, of worries, of uncertainty.

Many of us have faced difficulties in paying our bills, feeding our families, accessing medical care etc.” Led by Chairman Pat Emeri and Secretary, Ekundayo Ajiboluwa, respectively, they released five points demand, which include full payment of the outstanding 35 months’ arrears , the entitlements of our deceased colleagues cleared, Pay benefits to our Next of Kin, Review and adjust our pension to reflect current economic realities and Payment of the recently approved 28% wage increment for pensioners.

“We remember our colleagues who have passed on, waiting for their entitlements. Our hearts go out to their families, their children, and their loved ones. We pray that their souls rest in peace, and we hope that their memories will not be forgotten.

“We come before the Honorable Minister of Finance, not with demands, but with a plea. We are not asking for favors; we are asking for what we have earned, as we have worked tirelessly to contribute to the growth and development of our nation in our prime.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts to support pensioners and we are grateful for the progress made so far. However, we urge the government to do more. We urge them to prioritize our welfare and well-being. “We believe that together, we can find a solution.

We believe that our voices will be heard, and our struggles will not be in vain. We are willing to work with the government to find a lasting solution. “Today, we stand together, united in our plea for justice.

We are a community that cares, that supports, and that uplifts each other. We stand as a Vanguard and shining example of unity and solidarity.”

In the protest letter submitted to the Minister Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the pensioners urged President Bola Tinubu and the Minister to save their lives by paying the prolonged 35 months of pension arrears owed to them. They lamented that the continued delay in payment equates to a gradual erosion of their ability to survive.

“Many of our pensioners, espeially the elderly, are struggling to survive. We can no longer afford basic medical care, and many are unable to eat two square meals a day.

Numerous pensioners have died due to hunger and preventable ailments, exacerbated by inflation that has eroded the value of our current pensions. “We are not just individuals; we are a family of pensioners who have dedicated our lives to serving this great nation.

We have waited patiently for our outstanding arrears of 35 months to be paid. “These are months filled with struggles, worries, and uncertainty. Many of us face difficulties paying bills, feeding our families, and accessing medical care,” thry said.

Living and dead

In addition to the immediate payment of the arrears, the pensioners urged the Finance Minister to ensure the settlement of entitlements owed to deceased colleagues.

They demabded for the payment of such benefits to their next of kin; a review and adjustment of pensions to reflect current economic realities and the implementation of the recently approved twenty eight per cent (28%) wage increment for pensioners.

They also highlighted unaddressed concerns, such as the plight of verified pensioners not yet payrolled and the next of kin of deceased workers who served the country but died without receiving their rightful entitlements.

R e c a l l i n g past efforts, they said they had repeatedly sought the attention of successive governments, but their pleas went unheard until former President Buhari’s administration took a stand.

According to the group, the then President manndated the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to verify all staff laid off during the privatization process.

Inside Abuja learnt that out of the 15,212 ex-staff verified, 9,215 were placed on the payroll in October 2018, with assurances of monthly pensions for life.

The pensioners acknowledged that the APC government under President Buhari paid 48 months of the outstanding 84 months of pensions.

Drawback

However, they expressed disappointment that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only one month has been paid, leaving 35 months of arrears unpaid.

“It is particularly painful that NITEL/MTEL remains the only entity among the ten privatized parastatals whose staff have not been fully settled. Even staff of NiMET (Nigerian Meteorological Services) were recently paid off,” they noted.

“We humbly implore you, Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, to urgently intervene. “Each day we lose more pensioners, and these deaths are pre – ventable if we could access the pensions we rightfully earned.

We implore you to act in the name of humanity. “We feel deeply disillusioned that out of the ten governmentowned parastatals privatized, only NITEL/MTEL have been left behind.

“We mist humbly appeal to you, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, to urgently intervene in this matter and alleviate more deaths and our sufferings.

“Time is of the essence. Everyday we lose more pensioners, these deaths are preventable if we could access the pension we rightfully earned . We implore you to act in the name of humanity,” the group said.

