Day Men Spoke In One Voice To Support Gender Equality

Background

Nigeria, like most African society, is known for its patrilineal nature, where men are the leaders and the voices of authority while the women are silenced, only to be seen and not to be heard.

However, over the years, there have been some level of change in perception, with women voices and authority been heard and respected across board despite the political, economic, education, religious and cultural hindrances in some respects.

Fight for women liberation and ascendancy in society has over the years gained traction and in most recent time in Nigeria is the 35% affirmative action introduced by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

Train the trainer workshop for men

In furtherance of this and many other initiatives across the country to increase women’s visibility and participation in politics and other endeavours, a group known as Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiatives, the Coordinators of Male Feminists Network, South South Region of Nigeria in conjunction with African Leadership Strategy and Development, with support from the Ford Foundation recently organised a Train the Trainer Workshop for men who were mainly religious leaders.

The idea, according to the Founder of the organisation, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, was to train men advocates to step down the training to the communities and the society on why there should be equality among men and the women.

He clarified that the idea is not for the women to rob shoulder with the men but for the men to lend supporting hands so that resourceful and intelligent women could climb up.

At the forum, the men agreed that there was need for all to embrace gender equality, maintaining that it was high time disparity against the women folk stopped.

The stakeholders, numbering about 40 men, all agreed that the society will be a better place if women are given opportunities to contribute their quota towards the betterment of the society without being oppressed.

The stakeholders meeting, which had the theme; Deconstructing societal norms and misconceptions, saw the men agreeing that men should create opportunity and balance for women to also try to showcase their talents, adding that “we should im- bibe the spirit of unity for all to grow together.” Today, Namibia has a female President in the person of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Communique

A communique issued at the end of the meeting reads in part: “As we leave here, we will engage other men as key advocates, meaning that we will engage as key advocates in the fight against gender based violence.

That we are committed to engaging men as key advocates and facilitators in the fight against gender based violence and promote accountability in our communities. “That male feminists should promote respect, give room for unity, and justice is the way to go.

Feminism should hate inequality and promote equality. We shouldn’t impose ideas instead; we should cross fertilize ideas. Let fairness take a center stage.’’

Gender mindset by men

In his opening remarks at the one-day training, which took place in Warri, Delta State, Egedegbe, who is the Executive Director of Value Rebirth and Empowerment Initiatives, said that the train the trainers’ workshop was called to clarify com- mon misconceptions about gender.

He said men should build a gender just mindset, the one that is based on equity, fairness and respect for all for the society to be a better place. Feminism, he explained, does not mean women hating men but about fighting for equality, a just so- ciety and respect for all.

According to him; “The Male Feminist Network is more than a Project. It is a movement that seeks to reshape mindset, challenge harmful norms and promote Equity, Fairness and Justice for all by engaging men as allies and advocates. “We have broken barriers but have too long silenced progress and perpetuated injustice in our clime and society. Feminism is about fair- ness and equality not competition between men and women.

“Masculinity and feminism are not opposites. Men can be proud feminists; male engagement is a powerful force for lasting societal change. Building a gender based mindset begins with awareness and daily action. “What we are trying to do in this project is to demystify feminism.

We see feminism as a movement for equality between men and women. We mean equal rights and equal opportunities. “Most importantly, gender equality is not women’s issue. It’s a human issue. When men stand for equity, everyone rises.”

Edewor Egedegbe: Clarifies mis- conception around feminism

In his lecture, the Founder of the organization, speaking on understanding feminism, male engagement and the violence against person’s prohibition law, disclosed that many people misunderstand feminism due to cultural stereotyping, misinformation or fear of change.

He said: ‘‘Men believe that feminism is anti -men while the reality on ground is that feminism opposes system patriarchy, not individual, and it benefits men.

“Also, there is this believe that feminists hate marriage and families but the truth is that, feminists value equity within families and relationships, also masculinity is not inherently toxic. It becomes harmful when tied to dominance, aggression, or control. True masculinity uplifts rather than oppress. Being a man does not mean being superior, it means being responsible, respectful and just.”

GBV, Topmost barrier to equality

Also speaking, Professor Andrew Agboro, who spoke on Gender-Based Violence; Causes, Consequences and Prevention, stated that GenderBased Violence, remains one of the most persistent barriers to equality, peace and development.

He described physical, sexual, emotional, economic, and digital/ online violence as some of the prob- lems, disclosing that gender inequality, patriarchal culture, power imbalance, social norms, and economic independence among others are root causes.

While Peace Edem, in his lecture on Gender, Power and Social Norms, stated that in most societies, men historically hold more power due to patriarchal systems, adding that; “this leads to unequal decision making in families, workplace and governance.’’

Transforming gender relationship

Also speaking, Otive Igbuzor, Founding Executive Director, Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, maintained that in Centre LSD, they believe that leadership is not merely about influence but about transformation.

He disclosed that gender-based violence has eaten deep into the fabrics of the Niger Delta region. Igbuzor said: ‘‘We are on line of transforming the individuals, communities and systems, transforming gender relationships, dismantling patriarchy and building a society where men and women live with mutual dignity and safety.

He continued: “Gender-based violence remains one of the deepest scares in our social fabric across the Niger Delta; a region blessed with resources, yet burdened with inequalities that silence women and normalize inequality. “Despite growing awareness, reporting remains slow due to Stigma, Impunity and Cultural Taboos.

The depth is tragic. Many women and girls suffer in silence. In some communities, men still see dominance as proof of masculinity while harmful sayings such as, a woman’s place is in the kitchen continue to shape social expectations. “But Patriarchy does not only hurt women, it imprisons men too by forcing them to suppress Empathy, Vulnerability and Accountability.”

Participants’ reactions

Sampson Oghewewor, representing Persons Living With Disability, said he, “will take the message to the men who are disabled to also see how they can protect the interest of the female disabled persons.

“I will tell them that they are not less than the men rather we all have equal opportunities and those of them that are married, shouldn’t feel that they should dominate their wives because of their disabilities.

They should ensure that they uphold the tenants of being a male feminist by giving their wives and children who are girls’ voices, so that the society can be a better place. Chief Monday Ogbene Itowo, a traditional chief, in his response said that the Men Feminists Network will go a long way to change societal ills.

“I know that it is going to be very tough but with our commitment, we will be able to influence the behavioral change of our people especially the men. The men should know the Chemistry of women so that by the time we play along, there will be Peace and Equality.

“The most important thing is that women are part and parcel of us. The way we love our daughters, we should be able to love our wives like that and like that, Peace will reign. We know that it is not easy, but there are some elements of truth in what they are saying.

“My advice to men is that for this society to move, we need to abort some Traditions that doesn’t have injury on the men, we need to abolish them.

For instance, most of the cultures are just a threat to intimidate women. “The men should be able to understand that the women are created to be there for the men and should not be taken to extreme. As chiefs, we are respected in the community we will be advocates.

When we tell them, they will listen to us. I’m an influencer naturally and I will change a lot of things in my community.” Kashetu Yakubu, a Moslem cleric said: ‘‘Some people are showing the negative aspect of our religion out of ignorance. Koran said that our nearest persons are the Christians but they are doing otherwise.

“When they are high on alcohol, they will do anyhow and say that they are Moslems. It is wrong. Prophet did not say that the women shouldn’t talk. They are doing what they like. And anybody that intimidates a woman, Prophet said that he is not one of his followers. I’m not going to follow what a Hausa man said. I will follow what the book said.

What they are doing is not the right thing.” Barrister Igbesu Gideon, Vice Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, Efurun, Delta State, noted, “with particular reference to the Violence against Persons Prohibition Law, whatever is there having been turned to law, is achievable and implementable but we have challenges in implementing them because you go to the Police Station for instance, some of them will look at them and say that they didn’t provide the law for them, because if you look at the VAPP Law, if you have a person you are cohabitating with and you drive the person out it is an offense.

“If you fail to provide for him or her, it is an offense. If you fail to provide for your children, it is an offense. There is a fine and there is imprisonment. So if we are steady and committed in implementing it, it is will work.”

Doctor Tari Dadiowei from Bayelsa State, said that he expects the males and females to work as a team to succeed. “It has been clear today that when you look at issues of male and female, they need to work together so that Success will be achieved at the end. Not that communities are fighting, at the end of the end, the little thing that is supposed to come to the community is diverted to courts.’’