Day LP Nat’l Leadership Converged on Bayelsa for Eradiri

Introduction

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State, all the candidates for the exercise are out there trying to woo residents for their respective political parties. The incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri has the state’s resources at his disposal while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, also has enough to throw around but the Labour Party candidate, Udengs Eradiri, he doesn’t have enough to throw around.

He believes that his past antecedents will speak for him, bearing in mind that he is still within the age range of youths (47) and about 54 per cent of Bayelsans are youths. He is young enough to pilot the affairs of the state having done it as the former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), former Commissioner of Youths and Environment, and former special adviser on youth matters in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In the history of state politics, no Yenagoa Local Government person has ever been the governor of the state. That was why the state stood still the day he flagged off his campaign in Yenagoa with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in attendant in the company of all the national executives of the party. They came to honour Eradiri because for them he is a young and vibrant man with the capacity that drive the development of the state to its logical conclusion if given the opportunity.

Of course, instead of turning the flag off into a fun fair, the party used the opportunity to have a town hall meeting with Bayelsans where people were given the opportunity to ask questions and tell the candidate what they would expect from him if he won.

The obidient movement

And Obi addressing the Mammoth Crowd said, “I listened to our candidate talk about micro credit. I listened to him talk about supporting small businesses. That is the future of the world, Nigeria and Bayelsa. I want you to carry our message everywhere. We didn’t come here in the usual Abrakadabra where people will come and say things that they will not do. Promise things that they won’t do, give you money and at the end of the day, you are not going to gain anything from them.

“We want to start bringing down this poverty that you are seeing in Bayelsa and the only way we can do it is to use the resources of the state to move the country from consumption to production. We now have governors and deputy governors who were sacked from school. Why should you tell lies about your background? I’m begging you to carry this message to your communities. My dear people we have unveiled this man just as he unveiled himself, all we want is to support him.

Go and verify what he is telling you. It is time we work with wealth creators, not wealth sharers, we want people who create not people who are sharing, we have shared everything and we have nothing left to share. That is why we are in a problem.” And to Eradiri Obi advised, “If by His grace you succeed and you don’t do the right thing, I will be the first person to come and say that this man is a fake because he is not doing what he saying.”

Standard -bearer

On his part, Eradiri said, “We have the PEAP Agenda which is a summary of what we will do for Bayelsans. This is our bond with Bayelsans. We don’t want to be those types of politicians who will come and say something and run away. We asked the market women to keep the PEAP Agenda in their boxes so that tomorrow, they should ask me you said this about education, what have you done?

“The first in the PEAP Agenda is people which are the most important in over governance structures and that is why we have made you the priority. There is now a town planning unit in Bayelsa our state capital, with no drainage, and no drinking water. We have a water board that Aboki is supplying water to. We are going to revive our medical facilities. We will provide special scholarships where you will sign a bond with the state and your bond is that you work for five years with Bayelsa so when you come back you will serve us for five years.”

Party stakeholders speak

Speaking at the event, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, said, “I’m using this opportunity to thank the people of Bayelsa for standing by the Labour Party and ensuring that we won the Presidential Election. There is no gain saying that we won that election but overnight, the votes were changed. I want you as Bayelsan to repeat that feat come the governorship election.

“This time around, we will not allow them to do us what they did to us in February. This time, we must come out and protect the votes. And I’m sure that the peo- ple of Bayelsa are not only going to vote but will also defend those votes. I drove through Bayelsa and I wept that in spite of oil money and the huge resources that come to Bayelsa, every month there are no roads in Bayelsa, no schools in Bayelsa.

It is unfortunate and those responsible for this are no other people than PDP and APC. “Over the years, PDP and APC have given us leaders that have looted the country, they have improved their lives and their children and their children yet unborn. Are we going to continue in this trajectory in Nigeria and in Bayelsa? Are we going to continue with the state of affairs of Bayelsa and Nigeria, are we going to continue with hunger? Are we going to continue with unemployment and poverty?

“It is not enough for us to say no, it is for us to demonstrate it and show it in our actions. And I know you can do it through your votes and the Bayelsa election is coming, the revolution that is likely to take place in Nigeria should start from Bayelsa. “You must come to vote for the Labour Candidate who is the best of the best. Labour Party which is the obedient movement is driven by integrity, performance, pedigree, pro-activeness and ability to deliver. It is through all of these we arrived at our candidate, Udengs Eradiri.

I want to say without contradiction that he is the best among all the candidates. Wherever you had Udengs, he had performed and therefore we have no fear, we are recommending that you vote for him. Peter Obi would not have been if he wasn’t sure he could deliver. “Tell PDP and APC to bring their programmes, they don’t have. We are the party that has a blue- print. By God’s grace, we will pin the LP Flag in Bayelsa Government House marking the beginning of a new dawn in Bayelsa State.”

Explaining how Eradiri became the flag bearer of LP in Bayelsa State, the state chairman of the party, Eneyi Zidougha, said, “Labour Party conducted a valid primary by the nominated primaries committees members led by the deputy national chairman to elect the flag bearer in the person of Udengs Eradiri.

Bottomline

“Nine aspirants picked the party tickets in Bayelsa State to contest the primaries namely Udengs Eradiri, Donald Daunimigha, Mrs Apetin Duobo, Etimekezi Diriyai Ebizimor, Blessing Clement Prince- will Damigo and others. These persons contested, the party delegates voted based on competence, integrity, and transparency and among them, Eradiri emerged as the winner with 58 votes out of 105 delegates from the eight LGAs of Bayelsa State and it was observed by INEC. We are here today to reaffirm our decision to run this election with our candidate coasting to victory.”

Also speaking, a chieftain of the party, Hilda Dokubo, said, “Udengs has been at leadership levels in different stages of his life. He was a one-time IYC spoke person/President, and a Commissioner in this state and in all these settings, he was able to prove to people that he is a good leader, a leader who wants to ensure that he attends to his responsibility. “So I think Bayelsans should look at who he is and the fact that he is also from Yenagoa so I’m sure Yenagoa people will be proud to have one of their sons to be there. I’m an activist and I have always been in LP.

Labour Party is the only one that cares about its citizens. It is not one of those parties that anyone can come out and say that I single- handedly registered it. “This is more like a union, the coming together of people from different walks of life. This is where you have all working Nigerians, all trading Nigerians, all Nigerians who pay taxes and all Nigerians who work hard. What the Labour Party needs now is the vote of Bayelsans and not just the endorsement by a group of people.”

The national women leader of the party, Dudu Manuga, told Bayelsans, “I want to tell Bayelsans that LP is the party to vote for because it is an alternative in Bayelsa State. These candidates here are not better alternatives, Udengs is the best alternative for Bayelsa State. He is the unbeatable authority for Bayelsa State. You have a duty to ensure that in November 2023, the state will work for you, that you will enjoy the dividends of democracy. You can only do that by voting in the best alternative which is Labour Party.

National youth leader

The national youth leader of the party, Eragbe Anslem, said, “Nigerian youths, I want you to know that the protection of your votes is now in your hands. It is not in the hands of Police officers or Military and make sure you deliver Udengs.”

Conclusion

From all indications, it is going to be a fight to finish as Udengs Eradiri has risen up a third force. The incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, has been there for almost four years now and for the APC candidate, Timipre Sylva, he was once there. November 11 is here and Bayelsans are waiting to see how everything plays out.