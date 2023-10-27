Day Journalists Converged On Lagos To Brainstorm On Ethical Standards

Motive

The Independent Press Institute (IPI) in conjunction with the McArthur Foundation, recently organised a two- day training seminar for media executives. Held between 11th and 12th October, at the Amber Residence, GRA, Ikeja, the seminar titled: How to avoid Slapp Suits and remain ethical’, had its focus on Law, ethics, and Fact-checking.

At the training program, panellists and discussants highlighted operational and legal loopholes that media practitioners must avoid so as not to subject themselves to distractive lawsuits that may lead to operational liability and media suppression.

Apart from strict adherence to ethical codes, adequate knowledge of extant laws, diversification of sources of income, and human capital development are some of the ways experts say the media can avoid strategic repressive lawsuits that may from time to time be invoked against them in the course of their duties.

Meeting point

Independent media require a diversified source of income. And so when discussions tilted towards the need for certain intervention for the media given the dwindling national economy, it was unanimously averred that there is a need for media practitioners and academicians to work hand in hand, to come up with competitive data, with which they may engage the government in a discussion that would strike a balance between an ethically sound media and government inclusiveness.

Welcoming participants to the event, Board Chairman of IPI Nigeria, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, urged them to take advantage of the program by sticking to ethical standards in the discharge of their responsibilities to avoid running afoul of the law.

IPI’s agenda

Mr. Muskilu Mojeed, President of IPI Nigeria, said the seminar is aimed at helping senior media practitioners with the required capacity to, among other things, maintain the ethics of their profession, identify, and avoid legal and operational loopholes, and check news that may expose them to regulation liabilities and disruptive lawsuits.

“We are hopeful that we’ve been able to discuss all of these problems that are mitigating against the Nigerian Journalism sector. “We are hopeful that we’ve been able to discuss all of these problems that are mitigating against the Nigerian Journalism sector.” Notable media practitioners and academicians who spoke at the event employed practical case studies in the discussion which was attended by executives from major outlets, both from print and electronic media.

Divergent views

Speakers at the event included Mr. Tobi Soniyi, who gave an overview of Nigerian Media Law. Former provost of Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) Mr. Gbemiga Ogunleye talked about best practices for reducing and avoiding/ resolving Slapp suits. He reiterated the need for media houses to adhere to the code of conduct of the journalism profession, saying “litigations are expensive”

Another facilitator, Professor Abigail Ogwezzy- Ndisika, spoke on how to understand Media Codes and Ethics. She admonished senior journalists to always observe the code of fairness, accuracy, and disclosure of facts without suppressing facts in the news reporting. She said journalists must avoid being caught up in stalking, concluding that people’s privacy is their right.

“The fact that we are meant to expose things does not mean we should invade people’s privacy. Make every effort to provide a fair chance for a response,” she said. In his paper, Mr. Richard Akinnola, a journalist and legal practitioner spoke on ‘Legal Challenges Newsrooms Face’. He hammered on common areas of operational vulnerability to Slapp suits as he listed erroneous headlines, choice of words, and misrepresentation. station of court proceedings among others as common pitfalls.

Various incidents

Akinnola cited numerous experiential cases as he highlighted dangers posed to the newsroom. Discussions continued on Thursday 13th, October, as participants recon- verged to explore topics like Dealing with lawsuits available help, where Barrister Edetaen Ojo of Media Rights Agenda discussed various media rights advocacy groups who offer pro bono help to media houses and journalists facing Slapp suits.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, said “There’s nothing as good as talking about problems and constantly looking for solutions. I believe that at the end of the two-day seminar, I’m sure that we will all go back and be better and more professional.” He advised journalists to be as professional as possible in the discharge of their duties.

Following was a paper on “Battling fake news, media manipulation: Fact-checking and Verification. It was delivered by David Ajikobi, Editor, of Fo Fact Check Africa, an authoritative fact-checking concern in Africa. David explains the dangers of not fact-checking news as well the motives of perpetrators and how it may lead to Slapp suits.

First experience

Also, the Editor, of Northern Operations, The NationNewspaper, and one of the most experienced journalists in the country, Alhaji Yussuf Alli, who had won 12 out of 13 lawsuits encountered in the course of his journalism career shared insightful ideas with participants as he narrated his experience with various forms of Slapp suits. How he navigated additional hurdles created by his adversaries and how he was able to summon them. He also cautioned participants to remain ethical, and always to stay away from Slapp suits.

At the end of the programme on Thursday, a panel of three former political appointees mounted the podium one after the other as they also charged colleagues on the need for media executives present to always maintain the best ethical practices to avoid the dangers of Slapp audits, which the averred may be capitalised upon by governments, politicians and aggrieved influential persons to cause repression of media and hinder the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of information.

Mr. Femi Adesina, a former media aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin, a former commissioner in Kwara State, and former Commissioner for Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Osun State, Mrs. Funke Egbemode warned colleagues against running foul of lawsuits that are not only distractive but also suppressive.