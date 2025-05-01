Day FCT Teachers, Health Workers Exposed Council Chairmen

Share

Last week, angry civil servants comprising, teachers and healthcare workers, besieged the Office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), demanding immediate intervention to the non payment of their salaries and allowances, CALEB ONWE reports

There is a raging anger across the Federal Capital Territory(FCT ) because for two consecutive months, both public primary schools and healthcare centers in rural areas of the six Area Councils have been under lock and key.

This ugly development followed the declaration of an industrial action by angry workers of Nigeria Union of Teachers ( NUT) and National Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE) who are being owed salaries and allowances for several months.

Before this current strike, these set of workers had embarked on warning strikes intermittently in 2024 over these same issues.

The workers accused the Council Chairmen of embezzling the funds meant for their monthly emoluments. Since President Bola Tinubu approved the N70,000 minimum wage , the workers have been agitating for its implementation in the Area Councils.

On several occasions, they had cried out that even if the Chairmen do not want to pay other legitimate allowances, they should implement the N70,000 minimum wage.

Unfortunately, this demand have consistently been ignored by the Council Chairmen, despite having the responsibility of paying primary school teachers and other workers at council level.

Protest

Just last week, these angry workers, comprising teachers and healthcare service providers besieged the Office of the Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike demanding to see him to vent theur grievances, The workers argued that public primary school pupils cannot be at home, and people dying at the rural communities due to absence of workers at healthcare centers, and government will keep quiet.

Chairman, NUT FCT chapter, Abdullahi Shafa said that the aggrieved workers were demonstrating their frustration against the injustices meted out on them by the Chairmen of the Area Councils.

Shafa noted that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had earlier intervened and approved the sum of N41 billion fur the salaries but the council chairmen collected the money and refused to pay the workers.

“We called for a strike. We went again for a sitting. They say in February, they are going to implement. They didn’t. Now, we went to the minister, and the minister intervened and gave the sum of 4.1 billion Naira for the six Area Councils to go and implement these monies.

They ran away with these monies, and up to today, they have not implemented the minimum wage, “You see the situation we are in.

The minister has already intervened, but the area council chairman ran away with the money. They said the money is meant for projects; the money is ecological fund. They told all kind of lies “That is what brought us to where we are today.

So we have protested to the office of the minister today to inform him that the intervention and help that he gave to the teachers of FCT and the local government workers, the local government chairman have refused to implement that.

That is the sole reason why we are here. “You are aware we have other numerous problems but this is at the front burner now. They should implement our monies for us and give us the rest of seven months.

“And we are directed from the national leadership of the NLC, that no sitting, no sitting with the government officials in their offices. They should come to the gate where our members can meet them to address them,” Shafa said.

Inside Abuja gathered that the primary schools across the six Area Councils have fallen far behind this year’s education calendar due to the strike.

A teacher at Kobi Community Local Education Authority ( LEA) Primary school, who pleaded anonymity confirmed that the pupils did not write the second term examinations like their counterparts in the private schools.

The female teacher who expressed frustration and bitterness over the ongoing strike, said: “We are tired of this particular demands because it is obvious that government don’t want to pay us” Comrade Jama Medan, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, disclosed that health workers have joined the strike because primary health centers which the Area Councils manage have been grounded due to non payment of their allowances.

The leader of the nurses and midwives, further disclosed that the protest was a response to the worsening health crisis triggered by the prolonged closure of over 270 PHCs across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Agony continues

He said: “We are here because we are pained, we are worried over the increased deaths of women and children at the Area Council. Hospitals which are under lock and key. “Nigeria is ranking second on the maternal and child death chart.

However, the primary health care facilities where the public in FCT are enjoying are under lock and key. Nobody is saying anything.

For over one month, nobody is saying anything because nobody is recording the death of these poor and innocent Nigerians” Medan warned that the continued closure of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) could further deepen the ongoing health crisis.

We have fewer than 130 nurses and midwives currently managing these facilities. Women and children are dying because the centres have remained shut for over a month,” he said, highlighting a severe shortage of healthcare personnel and the lack of government action to address the issue,” Medan said.

Politics vs citizens welfare

Tongues have been wagging over the apparent insensitivity demonstrated by the Chairmen of the six Area Councils to the continued shutdown of public primary schools and primary healthcare centers across the Federal Capital Territory.

Serious concerns have been mounting, because the same council chairmen who have refused to pay the salaries and allowances of the teachers and healthcare workers for several months, are seen living in luxury abd opulence.

Sometimes, it is difficult to distinguish between the convoy of an Area Council Chairman from that of the Minister of FCT, due to the exotic vehicles in their fleets and the watertight security arrangements they usually parade.

Speculations are rife that these councils chairmen are busy mopping up funds for their re-election bids, rather than paying the allowances of the workers.

Inside Abuja learnt that the Councils election due for February 2026, has started gaining traction with so much permutations and political maneuvering.

Just recently, the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) Christopher Maikalangu who was elected under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) defected to the rulling All Progressive Congress ( APC).

The elaborate reception and funfair organised at the Old parade ground, Abuja to receive Maikalangu into APC, was said to have cost multimillion Naira from the coffers of the council.

Inside Abuja’s efforts to get a reaction from the ALGON Chairman in FCT, Danladi Chiya, who is also the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, did not succeed. The ALGON Chairman did not pick up his calls nor respond to messages.

Unfortunately, none of the Council chairmen have said anything to clear the dark clouds surrounding the allegations levelled against them.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to AMAC Chairman, Kingsley Madaki said that every enquiry about the ongoing crisis with workers, should be directed to the office of the FCT Minister of State, who over sees the Area Councils.

Madaki argued that it is not a matter within the confines of any particular council chairman, but should be collectively addressed.

Bombshell

Since his assumption of duties as FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had on several occasions intervened in the lingering ’ workers crisis.

He had held meetings with the officials of NUT, NULGE and ALGON, which the councils chairmen belong to. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that Wike had even threatened to withhold the revenue due to the councils and use it to pay the workers.

The latest about the crisis, was Wike’s disclosure that he had released a whopping sum of N41 billion to the chairmen to pay the outstanding allowances of the striking Workers.

Wike who expressed disappointment with the actions of the chairmen , disclosed that he had summoned them to a meeting, aimed at finally resolving the crisis.

The Minister also decried the shutdown of these essential public service institutions, noting that he has decided to approach the issues with dialogue, to avoid being accused of high handedness.

He confirmed that he had released N41 billion intervention fund to the councils chairmen, but was shocked to hear that the workers haven’t been paid.

He disclosed that the crisis has lingered because it is the Area Councils that have the responsibility of paying primary school teachers and other workers within their jurisdiction.

He said, “it’s unfortunate, but we have to tell ourselves the simple truth. The Area Council Chairmen, after I have approved money to be sent to them for them to be able to pay the teacher, they were unable to do that.

In fact, I got the report yesterday, and I have to summon all of them. “You see, that’s the problem we have in this country. By the time you apply the big stick now, people will be saying all kinds of things.

I don’t know why people don’t have conscience that these are teachers who take care of our children, and you are happy that you are not paying them their salaries.

“These are primary school teachers, not secondary school teachers. You know it is the responsibility of the councils, they are in charge of the primary schools.

So, I’ll summon them to a meeting. “I also continue to appeal to the NUT to give some time, that these things will be sorted out”.

