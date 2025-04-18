Day Eating Might Cut Night Workers’ Heart Risks –Study

Share

A new study led by researchers in the United States and the United Kingdom has found that night shift workers might be able to protect their heart health by only eating during the daytime while working a night shift.

The findings are reported in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. “Our study controlled for every factor that you could imagine that could affect the results, so we can say that it’s the food timing effect that is driving these changes in the cardiovascular risk factors,” said lead researcher Dr. Sarah Chellappa, an associate professor at the University of Southampton in the UK.

Numerous studies have linked night shift work to a number of serious health risks, including risk to heart health, researchers said in background notes.

“Our prior research has shown that circadian misalignment – the mistiming of our behavioural cycle relative to our internal body clock – increases cardiovascular risk factors,” said senior researcher Frank Scheer, director of the Medical Chronobiology Programme at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

