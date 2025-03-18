Day Civil Defence Honoured Fallen Heroes

Share

One of the issues that have continued to dominate public discourse in the country is the welfare needs of military, security and para-military personnel, EMMANUEL ONANI reports

In everyday life, career choices are veritable platforms for self-actualisation. However, there are exceptions to this time-honoured assertion. That exception finds vivid expression within the Military, Security, and Para-military circles – professions that bring personnel to close romance with death, while securing the lives of other citizens.

In the face of the sacrifices the aforementioned heroes make to ensure security, public safety, peaceful coexistence as well as the nation’s inviolability, lies the fundamentality of personnel/deceased family welfare.

Civil defence day

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) may have discharged the welfare burden when, on Monday March 3, its Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, presented cheques worth N188 million to the families of some deceased personnel.

The gesture was to mark the International Civil Defence Day (ICDD), which held at the Corps’ national headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

The colourful event had the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as well as the representatives of military, and security formations in attendance. Inside Abuja reports that the Civil Defence Day is an annual celebration that holds on 1st of March.

However, because the international occasion fell on a weekend, it was moved to Monday, the third day of the month. In his keynote address at the occasion, the Minister, Tunji-Ojo, stressed the need for collective action, international cooperation, and community engagement in promoting Civil Defence and disaster-risk reduction.

While regretting the frequency and severity of threats to security and public safety, the former member of the House of Representatives used the occasion to highlight the importance of civil defence in protecting human lives, promoting sustainable development, as well as the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Echoing his perspective through the Secretary of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin (rtd), the Minister said: “It is imperative that we continue to prioritize civil defence and their efforts, and work together to promote a culture of prevention, preparedness and response and support the development of resilient communities that can withstand the current security threats”.

Corroborating the Minister’s position while delivering the ICDO 2025 message with the theme: Civil Defence, Guarantee of Security for the Population, the Commandant General, Audi, underscored the immediacy and urgency of inter-agency synergy, side-by-side with critical stakeholders’ participation, with a view to making the world safer and more secured.

The CG did not concluded his speech without the assurance that NSCDC will continue to strive for effective protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI), and will not relent in strengthening physical security, and sensitisation of the general public, in order to guarantee security and well-being of the citizenry.

Special intelligence squad

In the main, he disclosed that the establishment of the Special Intelligence Squad, Mining Marshall, Agro Rangers and Special Female Squad has led to steady gains and achievements by Corps.

He further placed on record that the SIS has arrested over 500 suspects, destroyed more than 350 illegal refineries, even as the Special Female Squad has thwarted over 48 kidnapping attempts on schools, “ditto” the newly- established mining marshall, which deactivated over 170 illegal mining sites across the country.

On the welfare of personnel which the NSCDC boss pledged his determination to uphold, he used the opportunity to symbolically present cheques worth more than N188million to over 20 next of kin of deceased personnel as insurance benefits.

Earlier in a welcome address, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, DCG Zakari Ibrahim Ningi, noted that ICDO is marked globally every 1st March, to raise awareness on the crucial role of Civil Defence Organization in safeguarding communities against natural and man-made disasters, adding that NSCDC is at the fire front in the protection of CNAI, crisis management, regulation of Private Guard Companies and intelligence gathering amongst other.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Major General JO Attah, DIG Frank Emeka Mbah, and DCGI Ada James Umanah, representatives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Inspector General of Police and Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration respectively.

Other highlights of the ICDO celebration in Abuja included a colourful parade, as well as a simulation display by NSCDC personnel, depicting the core mandates of the Corps.

Core mandata

Meanwhile, the CG has restarted the NSCDC’s commitment to its statutory/ core mandate of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the country, directing Principal Management Staff Officers, State Commandants, Provost of Colleges and Heads of Tactical Forces; to double-down on implementation efforts.

A statement signed by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, CSC Afolabi Babawale, quoted the civil defence boss as saying: “At this first quarterly meeting we need to evaluate and appraise our performances to know where we need to implement new strategies for an improved results.

“I urge you to intensify efforts and be focused in the discharge of our statutory roles and responsibility as the Federal Government has dedicated resources to ensuring our optimal performance.”

“Apparently, we have been receiving various support from the government therefore it is expected that we reciprocate by putting in active and results oriented efforts.”

“The continuous and relentless pursuit of the Core mandates of the NSCDC must be our priority; we must commit ourselves wholly to securing the critical national infrastructure and ensuring the safety of Nigerians”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

