Day Catholic Church Honoured Raymond Dokpesi

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) recently commemorated the 2025 Communications Week with a Public Lecture for media practitioners and also held a posthumous award ceremony in honour of Late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Last Wednesday, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) came alive as media professionals, clergy, scholars, and dignitaries gathered for the 2025 Communications Week Public Lecture and posthumous award ceremony in honour of the late media icon, High Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi.

Chief Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR communications PLC died on May 29, 2023, at the age of 71 and was buried on June 22nd. Having lived a life of purpose and godliness, he left behind a rich legacy.

During his lifetime, he was committed to the works of God and dedicated quality time to evangelizing the gospel of Jesus Christ, granting free publicity to activities of the Catholic Chuch through live coverage of the Holy Mass and other events.

Humbled by his sacrifice and love for the Gospel, the CSN singled him out for an award two years after his death. It was one of the major activities for the 2025 National Communications Week, a Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) initiative aimed at promoting media literacy and value-driven communication across the country.

Glowing tributes

Secretary-General of the CSN, Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, recalled the sacrifices and determination of Dokpesi in the promotion of values, dignity and morals within the Nigerian society.

“Today, we remember High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a visionary who championed mass communication with heroic dedication. His legacy, especially through DAAR Communications, exemplifies the ideals of African and Christian values, resisting sensationalism and commercial pressure.

“Part of the event here today is the tribute to Chief Raymond Dokpesi, whose pioneering spirit transformed the Nigerian media landscape.

“As the founder of DAAR Communications in 1993, Dokpesi launched Ray Power FM, the nation’s first private radio station and African Independent Television (AIT), the first satellite TV station in Nigeria.

“Under his leadership, DAAR Communications championed African and Christian values, setting industry standards and resisting the lure of sensationalism.

“Thank you, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, for contributing to the mission of the Church and for promoting values in Nigeria and beyond,” Banjo said.

Responsible journalism

The CSN through the Directorate of the Social Communications, also had the 2nd annual public Lecture for media practitioners and other stakeholders to address the gaps affecting dissemination of news that promotes peace, responsiveness and credibility in the country.

Drumming on the evolving role of media in society and the Church, Fr. Banjo urged the media in Nigeria to return to ethics exemplified by Dokpesi’s legacy, and adopt responsible journalism that shows empathy.

He raised concerns over the rise in online hostility, political acrimony, content that undermines social cohesion, aggressive party denunciations, and sensational contents.

He also decried the decline in civility and values in contemporary Nigerian media, contrasting it with the principled foundations laid in the early days of broadcasting.

Quoting Pope Francis’ 2025 Communications Day message, Banjo warned against a media that fuels aggression, violence, unhealthy rivalry, and divisive ideologies.

He said that there was an urgent need for media literacy and responsible communication in an age where social media often amplifies division, aggression and sensationalism.

Banjo called for the “disarming of communications”, a plea to rid the media of hostility and to restore its role as a force for unity and the common good,p. He also reminded the media that the legacy of responsible, value-driven communication must be upheld, and the memory of pioneers like Raymond Dokpesi must guide the next generation of communicators.

Minute silence

Highlight of the event was a minute of silence observed in memory of Chief Dokpesi, and a befitting tribute to a man whose vision and integrity continue to inspire hope in Nigeria’s media and beyond.

President of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji urged the Nigerian media to embrace responsible journalism, bearing in mind that Nigerians were passing through so much pains and need stories that would ignite hope of a better and brighter future.

Represented by the Episcopal Chairman for Social Communications CBCN, Bishop David Ajang, he commended the CSN’s Communication Department, led by Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, for its commitment to authentic and value-based communication, as he noted that the lecture will contribute to the renewal of the media landscape, “Inspired by Pope Paul VI and furthered by Pope Francis’ call for the disarming of communication, the Church in Nigeria has embraced the annual ComWEEK as a platform for nurturing hope, unity, and truth in a time of growing media polarization and digital toxicity.

“We are proud to observe that this initiative, today known as the Communications Week (Comweek), has recorded very significant growth in such a short time.

It is worth noting that ComWeek has received recognition and acceptance from the Vatican and among some Conferences of Bishops in Africa.”

Seaking on the lecture’s theme: “Media with Gentleness: A Path to Being Narrators of Hope in a Distracted Nation,” Cardinal John Onaiyekan who criticised the media for massaging the ego of the government instead of serving the public, urged private media organisations to uphold professionalism amid national distress.

“Tell the story while leaving people with hope that it’s not all bad. And it is a task that you must find a way of doing,” he said.

Media role

Reaffirming the media’s role in peacebuilding, Onaiyekan called for the media to be used as a tool for hope and healing. “We must become narrators of hope, offering not just information but redemptive stories that affirm our shared humanity,” he said.

The Keynote Speaker, Bishop of Katsina Diocese, Bishop Gerald Musa said “gentle communication that is calm, respectful, and thoughtful” has greater power to change hearts and minds.

“There is a growing concern about the increasingly harsh tone, aggression, and insensitivity in content production and communication.

The media today often dwell on what is sensational and confrontational, and pays less attention to values such as empathy, respect, and understanding.

“These insensitivities and harshness are evident in news reporting and social media. In the Nigerian context, there are so many media content and narratives that promote ethno-religious divisions.

Inflammatory language, verbal attacks, and a lack of civility often mark the tone of public discourse in both mainstream and digital media.

Social mistrust

“Such media practices contribute to increased social mistrust, deepened divisions, and emotional fatigue among audiences.

Despite the urgent need for healing, peacebuilding, and constructive dialogue in society, the virtue of gentleness, which is expressed through thoughtful language, respectful engagement, and compassionate storytelling, is increasingly absent.

“This raises the critical question of how media in Nigeria and beyond can recover and promote a culture of gentleness, fostering communication that is both truthful and humane.In promoting gentleness often associated with compassion, humility, and nonviolence,” he said.

