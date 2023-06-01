Day Asaba, Onitsha Went Agog As Julius Berger Delivered 2nd Niger Bridge

Joy unlimited

There was palpable excitement in Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State when former President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the 2nd Niger Bridge constructed by Julius Berger. The event was part of the seven legacy projects simultaneously inaugurated by the immediate past administration across the country on Tuesday, May 23.

The colourful inauguration of the 2nd Niger Bridge that was held on the bridge at the Onitsha end of the project had in attendance a full complement of state governors in the south-east geopolitical zone, including ministers, members of the National Assembly as well as First Class traditional rulers and Red Cap Chiefs of both Onitsha and Asaba Kingdoms.

How it started

The first Niger Bridge was built in 1965 and it remained the crucial East – West link over the years. However due to age, excessive axle load and immense traffic congestion arising from the enhanced economic activities on the South – East/ South – West transport corridor, the Federal Ministry of Works initiated and commenced the construction of the Second River Niger bridge. The groundbreaking ceremony was performed on March 10, 2014 signalling the take-off of the strategic national infrastructure.

The Project (Phase 1) commences at CH 23+000 on the Asaba side and terminates at CH 34+900 on the Onitsha side. The total length of Phase 1 is 11,900m, which includes the construction of the Second River Niger Bridge with a length of approximately 1,600m consisting of 2 x 3 lane of 30.10m width. 2 No. secondary bridges, with an interchange on Onitsha – Owerri road consisting of an important segment of the project, roads works, Toll stations with facilities and electrical infrastructure. The expressway includ- ing the Niger Bridge has two directions with three lanes each.

Landmark project

Speaking virtually at the ceremony, Buhari said it was not by accident that the project was awarded and constructed. He said it was deliberately conceived, committed, funded and executed to derive predetermined benefits to the people of the area, and indeed the country in general. He said: “This project has been long in the making and has seen many hiccups; certainly now, it is a reality that will bring relief to all those that cross from the South East to the South West.

“I am delighted that we are able to accomplish and com- mission this project even at the twilight of our administration. “It was not by accident, but it was a deliberate choice carefully made to fight poverty, create employment and make life better for the people. “The Bridge and its ancillary roads are designed to enhance the national economy, reduce travel time and increase the ease of doing business for its users.”

FG’s policy thrust

Buhari celebrated that every loan the Federal Government had taken during its tenure as President is verifiably tied to a beneficial and lasting infrastructural project. He added that in eight years, his administration has successfully doubled the nation’s infrastructure portfolio as well the country’s GDP from 20 per cent to 40 per cent. The President also acknowledged and thanked former President Goodluck Jonathan for the good roles he had played leading to the eventual success of the Second Niger Bridge.

On his part, former Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, who referred to Julius Berger workers as ‘nation-builders’, said with the commissioning of the 2nd Niger Bridge, travel time for motorists has been reduced by 50 per cent. He said property values along the bridge corridor and its related roads have also been further enhanced by up to about 30 per cent.

Renaming project

The high point of Fashola’s speech was when he surprised Buhari with the decision of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to name the bridge ‘Muhammadu Buhari 2nd Niger Bridge.’ Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State thanked the Federal Government and Julius Berger for their unique accomplishment. He said: “This project will no doubt further open up the South-East. “It reminds me of two lands of opportunities in the USA, New York and New Jersey.

“That is what I see in Asaba, Delta State and Onitsha, Anambra State with this project coming to fruition. I thank Julius Berger. “You did a good job; an excellent and plausible job. I also believe that with the President’s serial project delivery and commissioning records, we can now rightly call President Buhari, Mr Infrastructure.”

Julius Berger’s role

In his speech, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter, expressed his gratitude to the federal government and all stakeholders for the opportunity given to the company to showcase its professionalism describing it as a success story. He said: “It is a huge honour to be part of this success story to construct this project to link both the East and the West of Nigeria.”

Richter specifically thanked Buhari, the Federal Government, Fashola, the former Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the federal controllers and resident engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works, and the chiefs, elders, women and the youths of the host communities for their peaceful and productive cooperation with Julius Berger while the construction works lasted.

Ngige’s curious speech

Former Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, who referred to Buhari as ‘Ibu Ekuweme’ (meaning he who makes a promise and keeps it), performed the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to declare the Second River Niger Bridge open for beneficial use. That was after President Buhari inaugurated it via zoom.