Day Agila Community Honoured Dignity Of Labour

Background For over years, there has been no love lost between the people of Agila Kingdom in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State and their Ngbo neighbours of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi, following the protracted dispute over boundary and land ownership.

Several attempts by the two state governments to resolve the crisis and restore peace to the localities have proved abortive. However, the election of Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze into the House of Representatives as the representative of Ebonyi /Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, opened a new vista and prospect of return of peace to the two warring communities.

Eze worked assiduously round the clocked in his pursuit of peace between his people and their neighours. His efforts finally paid off when on November 18, 2023, peace was restored and the occasion was celebrated with fanfare as never seen before between the two warring communities.

Eze, who is also the Chairman of the House of Reps Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions, moved the first motion in the House of Representatives that focused on restoration of peace between Ngbo in Ebonyi State and Agila in Benue State respectively Celebration Two years after the peace accord was signed and the communities living in peace, fast forward to Thursday, April 10, 2025, which marked a significant day in Agila Kingdom this is as the Traditional Ruler of Agila, His Royal Highness Emmanuel Otse Orinya and the entire traditional institution and the people rolled out the red carpet and the drum in honour and celebration of Eze.

Amidst the colourful festivity and feasting, Eze was bestowed with the chieftaincy title of Enyi ‘oyonla’ 1 of Agila Kingdom, which is translated as; the gentle water that quenched the horrible fire.

The colourful ceremony, which was held at the Agila Civic Centre, was marked by a large turnout of community leaders, elders and people from both Agila and Ngbo communities.

This honour from the Monarch/ traditional institution to Hon Nwachukwu, was in recognition of his laudable efforts in ensuring that Agila Community of Benue State and their Ngbo neighbours of Ebonyi State end their age long communal conflict.

The traditional ruler of Agila was full of commendation for the lawmaker for his efforts that finally led to the resolution of the land dispute that has raged for years.

He said the title has added another feather to Eze’s royal cap. Saying, “On behalf of the entire good people of Agila kingdom, and the members of Agila Traditional Council (ATC), I humbly coronate you with the title of Enyi ’oyonla’ I of Agila Kingdom, which translates as; the gentle water that quench the horrible fire.”

Orinya described Eze as a man of integrity and honour, whose numerous achievements, particularly in the areas of empowerment have transformed the fortunes of the people.

The royal father urged him to extend his magnanimity across the border, by building a bridge of unity and peace between Ngbo and their neighours including Agila. Orinya appealed to the lawmak- er to facilitate the construction of the demarcation and beacon of the remaining axis of the boundary of the land in dispute that has now been peacefully resolved.

Eze expressed his profound appreciation to the royal father and his people for the honour and recognition bestowed on. This is as he pledged to consolidate the peace pact and development of Agila community “Thank you Agila Traditional Council and the entire Agila community for the honour of a life- time.

I am deeply humbled and grateful for your love, trust and warm embrace,” he said. He further promised Agila com- munity that he would light up the community by providing street lights in the whole of Agila Kingdom, stating that a geologist would be contracted to ensure the avail- ability of water in the area. ”

Every constituency project I do in my constituency in Ebonyi State, I will do so in Agila community,” he assured the people, adding, “I give God all the glory for this lasting peace that has come to stay between Agila and Ngbo people of Benue and Ebonyi states, respectively.”

Eze also extolled the Minister of Works, Engineer David Umahi, for making it possible for him to become a lawmaker and Governor Francis Nwifuru, for supporting the initiative of entrenching peace between the two communities.

Peace ambassador Nwifuru lauded Eze for spearheading the restoration of peace between Ngbo and Agila communities. Nwifuru, who was represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Inter-Party Affairs/Labour Matters, Chief Philip Ogbonna Okorie, described the occasion as historic.

“I thank God for making it possible for this event to come to be, the restoration of peace between Ngbo and Agila community is significant in many ways,’’ he disclosed.

The governor emphasised that various developmental projects going on in Ebonyi State was attributable to peace. This is as he charged both communities of Ngbo and Agila to ensure the sustenance of the peace initiative.

…Appreciation

Meanwhile, the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Onyekachi Nwaebonyi congratulated his colleague for the honour and recognition extended to him by the entire Agila kingdom.

Nwaebonyi, who was represented at the coronation ceremony by the Coordinator of Mbeke Development Centre, Chief Chukwuma Nwugwu expressed joy over the achievements of the lawmaker and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

