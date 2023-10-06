Day African Leaders Spoke With One Voice in Yenagoa

Sign post for event

It is said that Democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people in a layman’s understanding but in most Africans countries, the reverse is the case as most of the leaders are so insatiable in their quest for wealth there by forgetting the whole essence of leadership. Of course, they go away with their ineptitude because of the word ”Democracy” which gives them the right do anything and walkaway freely without any form of punishment most of the times.

Most of the institutions that supposed to punish them when they misbehave are all controlled by these greedy leaders. That is why Coup d’état started cropping up in some African countries in the last three years. More than five African countries have engaged in coup to oust their presidents, some have been there for like forty years while some are even sick not strong enough to lead yet they won’t leave.

Some of the countries that have ousted their democratically elected or selected presidents are Mali, Chad , Guinea, Sudan, Burkina faso, Niger and Gabon and still counting. The reason for that is not far- fetched. The citizens have been denied the dividends of democracy as a result, there is so much poverty in the African continent mostly caused by these greedy leaders a continent that is well blessed with abundant resources.

Even though some of the organizations like ECOWAS, UN and others are kicking against coup but the military junta is not relenting because for them the, the supposed democratic leaders are not doing the right thing. And that was why the Good- luck Jonathan Foundation which believes in building democratic accountability, strengthening governance and promoting a culture of leadership for a a peaceful transfer of power once again held a democratic dialogue in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital where African leaders gathered to peruse the journey so far and the way forward.

Jonathan’s position

In his opening remarks, Goodluck Jonathan the chairman of the foundation stated that in recent years, democracy in the continent had gone through a period of crises, characterized by social tension, coup d’état insecurity and poor management of election which itself is a threat to democracy in Africa.

He said that the challenges of poverty and unemployment and non-attainment of basic economic rights have created a crisis of trust in the hearts of citizens on the role and impact of democracy in the society adding that these issues have begun to question the fate of democracy as well as impact on the peace, security and development of the continent.

He continued “The theme of the dialogue underscores the fact that we need to see democracy beyond elections and critically look at the nature of our elections and what happens after elections by way of governance. “Leadership should work towards ensuring that democracy translates into economic well being of the citizens.

We need to look at the gap in our democratic systems and seek to understand why democracy in many of our societies has been unable to guarantee peace and economic growth for the citizens. “Democracy should be able to encourage development and help ensure social growth of the society. Democracy is about the people and should be able to uplift the social condition of the citizens.

Democracy draws its strength from the people; we must work to ensure that its impact in the lives of the people is felt and appreciated. “As leaders we have a responsibility to ensure that democracy endures by adhering to the rule of law, respecting the rights of the people, strengthening public institutions and ensuring that we implement policies that will impact positively on the lives of citizens.

ECOWAS President speaks

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu, the special guest of honour, lending his voice added that military coups have heightened insecurity, stagnated growth, increased poverty, inequality and limited popular participation in democratic governance. The unconstitutional change of government which involves military coup d’etat and unconstitutional maintenance of power by incumbents, he said have been on the rise in recent past in Africa generally and in West Africa in particular.

He stated “Military coups have heightened insecurity, stagnated growth, caused poverty, inequality and limited popular participation in governance. “However, it is intriguing to observe popular disenchantment with democratic governments and seeming support for military takeovers. It is a testament to the citizens’ dissatisfaction with the delivery of democratic governments.

“What is obvious is that liberal democracy and Western development model have proven insufficient to deliver the expected dividends to the African citizen- ry. The time is therefore ripe for revisiting the fundamental relationships between constitutional democracy and the achievement of development outcome. There is need for urgent deliberate exploration, support and promotion of the essential and mutually beneficial aspects of booty processes.

That means when things are done right within the established democratic system and citizens can feel and benefit from the dividends, democracy will thrive. Therefore, a dialogue on democracy becomes necessary. “The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government adopted ECOWAS Vision 2050 in December 2020 to build on the accomplishments of the ECOWAS Vision 2020 and set a strong foundation for the realization of an ‘ECOWAS of Peoples peace and prosperity for all.

Lumuba blows hot

Prof. Patrick Lumumba, the first prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo who was the key note speaker at the event said that true democracy requires and demands the eternal vigilance of the people emphasizing the role of strong institutions in advancing democracy in the content. He said “Institutions are as strong as men and women who occupy them. If you have the wrong men and women in office, no matter how strong, those institutions will not perform.

“Africa has experienced seven coups since August 2020. These are in Niger Republic where on 26 July, the military announced that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. Abdourahamane Tiani became the new strongman of the country. “Others are Burkina Faso where President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was ousted from power by the military on 24 January, 2022 and in Sudan on 25 October, 2021, Guinea on 5 September, 2021 and Mali where two coups occurred in nine months.

“On 18 August 2020, President Ibrahim Keïta was overthrown by the military. A transitional government was formed in October. He asked “The promises that our forefathers made to us, have they fulfilled them? As we talk about democratic institutions who brought the constitution to us. Which constitution do our traditional rulers operate from? I want you to casts your eyes across the continent of Africa.

Olu of Warri blessings

Olu of Warri Speaks To Politicians,Tradition Rulers And Citizens Consciences: Also speaking as the royal father of the day, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III advising the politicians, the monarchs and citizens of the country said for Monarch, no matter the constitutional authority a man has, it is very important that the interest of the people to be governed comes first.

He continued “Ego, elevation or any other thing that wants to glorify self over the interests of the people that he or she is called to govern will get you in trouble. It is matter of time. “Nigerians no matter the religion, we all know how to quote famous verses in the bible. For me, the foundation that must be laid for there to be a successful government and for the individual to stand firmly for what they know is right. Otherwise when the pressures come, how do you stand when you know that in that moment, those pressures are not for the betterment of the common man and the entire society.

“One thing I have found out is that the land is alive and the land knows the injustices that are being suffered by the people. It hears their cries and it feels their pains. So any leader that wants to avail himself or herself, it is important that he does a fundamental alignment with God and with righteousness and justice. No matter the numerous pressures, there will be a way for one to stand. “Nigeria is very important for the black man, not just for Africa alone.

The reason why the black man does not have respect even when he has money is because they cannot find a black nation that is excellent. “There are winds blowing all around Nigeria today. Yes, Nigeria has a lot of questions to ask herself to make sure that what we have here is strong because if Nigeria falls to pressures, the black man will beset back. So leadership in Nigeria must be gotten right and it starts with the individual being in equilibrium with himself.

“He must be a leader in his own home and ensure that there is righteousness and justice in his own home. You must be a leader in your locality before you become a successful leader of this nation.

UN Representative view

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Secretary General of UnitedNations and chairwoman of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Amina Mohammed said that democracy with good governance strengthens prosperity. She continues”It includes participation of civil society and have people demand for their right without fear. Democratic transitions helps a country to be stable. Allows them to focus on policy reforms.

“It is not sufficient to simply hold elections. The quality of these elections matter. Democratic institutions must be independent to do their constitutional roles for the sake social contract for the citizens. Conclusion: The dialogue has come and gone but the memories will continue to linger because everybody including the political class and the citizens got their dozes. But the question is, will anybody put what was said that day in practice especially the political class?

Bayelsa State Governorship Election is around the corner and ordinarily all the candidates suppose to act what they heard that day to make the state a bet- ter place. If you are not wanted by the people, please take a bow and leave but will they here. If the leaders will respect the wishes of the citizens, coup and protests will naturally fizzle out.