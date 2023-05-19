Day Afa Community Bade Fajana Farewell

A mid fanfare laden with emotion the people of Afa community and the entire Okeagbe-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State celebrated and mourned the transition of their monarch, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, the Ajana of Afa, who joined his ancestors three months ago.

His reign and death

Oba Fajana joined his ancestors on February 12, 2023 after almost 32 years of successful reign, but according to the tradition of the community, the passage of a king is not usually announced until after three months. A Doctor of Econometric, Oba Fajana obtained his First Degree in 1971 at Nigeria’s premier university, the University of Ibadan (UI) and his PhD at the same university. Born into the Agba Royal Family of Ajana Afa Dynasty of the Onoge House in 1945, Oba Fajana, a former World Bank official and African Development Bank (ADB), where he had successful career that spanned many decades, ascended the throne after the completion of his installation rites in April 1991 and was crowned and presented with the Staff of Office in December that same year by the then Military Administrator of Ondo State, Late Navy Capt Abiodun Olukoya.

Aged 78, his passage was officially announced by the Traditional Chiefs on May 12, 2023 after the mandatory rites, and several gunshots by the Oyere Ogbogbomudu (Age Grade) at the mountain top announcing the king’s passage to the neighbouring towns and villages, according to the rich tradition of Afa, Okeagbe. This was followed with drumming, traditional gunshots at the palace, singing of dirge songs and dancing by the various age groups, chiefs and women round the community.

Tributes

Describing the monarch’s death as a great loss to Afa community, Okeagbe, Akokoland, Ondo State and the country in general, the people said that Oba Fajana left at a time when his wisdom and fatherly role were most needed, saying he would be sorely missed. Extoling the virtues of the late Oba, a prominent Chief in the community, the High Chief Rawa of Afa, (Second in the hierarchy to the Ajana Stool), Dr. Foluso Arewa, described the transition of the Kabiyesi as “painfully,” saying his successful reign of over 32 years brought several infrastructural, political and social development into the community and Akokoland, which he will forever be remembered for.

“Baba Olomo, continue to enjoy your reign with other Oba and Kabiyesi, who were your ancestors and forbearers. Ajana Afa does not die, but the Trustees only transit to the greater realm. May the Erinle Afa give us another Oba that shall be our Ajana Afa and usher in another wonderful and successful reign like our revered Oba Oladunjoye Fajana (Phd),” High Chief Rawa said. According to Chief Rawa, a Consultant Nuclear Medicine Physician, Radiation and Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine at the National Hospital, Abuja, the Oba Fajana worked assiduously using his educational background, contacts and native intelligence to bring Afa, Okeagbe to prominence. He further recalled that the late Oba Fajana ascended the throne of Ajana Afa as a ‘Grade B’ Oba and dropped the mantles as a ‘Grade A’ monarch in the state following the elevation of Ajana Stood by the Ondo State government-led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Virtues

Rawa added: “He (Oba Fajana) met Afa, Okeagbe that was enmeshed with different chieftaincy disputes and vacancies, but he successfully resolved most of them and installed many chiefs and filled the available vacancies of some chiefs living and those who had gone to be with the ancestors. “This in particular include the Rawa of Afa (the Second in Command and Traditional Prime Minister of Afa Kingdom), as well as other vacant Kingmaker stools, such as High Chiefs Omokooku, Osunla, Olukoju, Elemikan, Elejofe and Ologotun. “This singular action of the Oba brought dignity and unity to many quarters through installation of their chiefs that have not been filled for decades, even some up to centuries of which are Chiefs Sarede Iloro, Igbedi Ilado, Oloyi Ayowe, Elemofe Aroye, Elegiri Aroye and Olisa Iruja, among others.”

As a lover of education, human capital development and a developmental economist; High Chief Arewa noted that Oba Fajana during his reign instituted scholarships funding scheme, which according to him, has continued to yield good fruits as there is no household in the community today that cannot boast of many university and polytechnic graduates. “Now, Afa, Okeagbe is blessed with many professors, medical doctors, lawyers, accountants, media practitioners, teachers, among others. During his reign, many private institutions of learning sprang up in the community, while the public schools are functioning optimally. “Specifically Oba Fajana was a father to many, mentors to many, voice for the voiceless, father to all especially orphans, husband to many widows, lover of God and tradition. He loves nature and was never comfortable seeing anyone suffer. He will be greatly missed by the people,” he stated.

Tireless monarch

He also noted that the late Oba worked well with his other colleague Kings in Okeagbe, especially the Owage of Oge; Oludo of Iddo and Ewi of Aje, which according to him, culminated in the jointly installation of first Asiwaju of Okeagbe- land, Otunba Solomon Ayodele Oladunni, former Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Limited. “Kabiyesi, Omo Owa, Omo Ag- bogbo moja, you shall sorely be missed,” he stated. Paying tributes to the late Oba, Chief Stephen Adewumi, the Ologotan Igase, said HRM Oba Dr. Oladunjoye Fajana, a retired Senior Management Staff of the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) in Ivory Coast, was loved by the people of Afa, and Okeagbe in general. He said: “He reciprocated their love by committing his energy towards ensuring that there was peace, unity and development during his 32 years of sojourn on the throne of Afa.

The creation of Akoko North West Local Government also in 1991 coincided with his installation. Okeagbe was made the headquarters of the new local government area. This was a harbinger of so many other developmental strides made by the community during Oba Fajana’s reign. “His reign ushered in a modern Palace constructed by the people; for the first time since the creation of the local government area a son of Okeagbe was elected as Chairman; a son of Afa, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo (BTO) was elected to the Federal House of Representatives; a son of Afa, Hon. Bakkita Oluwowobi Bello, was elected as Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly. Oba Fajana mobilised support for re-election of BTO, who has brought tremendous development to Akoko North Federal Constituency. “There have been developments in various spheres of the community, in terms of education, health, intra-community roads, provision of electric light, solar street lights, while the Rufus Giwa Memorial General Hospital is now functioning well.

Historical pact

“With the support of the Oba, the Okeagbe Peoples’ Union (OPU) in America has built a beautiful complex for the use of the hospital. OPU is also assisting the hospital in other areas such as staffing, drugs and equipment supply. During the reign of our monarch, Oba Fajana, the stool of Ajana of Afa Okeagbe was promoted to that of a First Class Oba by the Ondo State Government, while Afa Okeagbe witnessed a lot of progress. Some of the people, while paying tributes to the Oba, said: “There is life after death for the King that honoured God. Rest in peace our beloved Kabiyesi and royal father; continue to rest in peace.

“We are not happy that our Kabiyesi Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, the Ajana of Afa, a Grade A traditional ruler, left us at this time, but God knows best. Good night Kabiyesi.” Another one wrote in his social handle: “With a heavy heart, we pay tributes to Ajana of Afa Okeagbe. HRM Oba Fajana has now joined his ancestors. You were a symbol of unity in Okeagbe, you embodied the tradition, value and hope of not just the Afa kingdom, but also Okeagbe as a whole. “Your reign was marked by moments of triumph, unity, tranquility and development, and your passing is a solemn occasion and reflection that touched the heart of many.

“I joined the entire people of Okeagbe home and in the diaspora, as well as Ondo State in general as we reflected on your legacies. You have left behind a kingdom that has been transformed by your enviable leadership. Indeed, your passing to the glory marked the end of an era in our dear community. “In death, Kabiyesi, your memory lives on. You etched your name and reign in the annals of history, and your influence will echo through ages. “Kabiyesi, you left a lasting impact on your people of Afa in particular, and Okeagbe, Onod State and Nigeria.”

Education and career

Oba Fajana, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan (UI), during his PhD studies in Econometrics at University of Ibadan, the young Fajana received the university’s scholarship to Australia to work with Professor Ray Byron of the Australian National University on the development and running of an Econometric Model for his Thesis: “Utility Maximization; an Application to the Demand for Merchandise Imports in Nigeria.” Dr Fajana, who was first in many and pioneer in many positions, after retirement from ADB in 2005, became a consultant to World Bank and ADB, respectively, based on his extensive professional and managerial experience spanning academia, government, consultancy, and inter- national services, in which he developed a broad and in-depth policy and operational services in West, East and South Africa, respectively.

Wealth of experience

He also has in-depth experience in interactions with staff of key international organisations including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Economic Commission for West Africa (ECOWA), and Transparency International, among others. Dr Fajana joined the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1973 as a Junior Research Fellow in the Institute of Administration, during which he went on sabbatical to the University of Michigan, U.S.A and returned in 1976.

He joined the World Bank in 1979, and was recruited into the prestigious Young Professional Programme, a highly competitive programme with the World Bank Group, and served for nine years before he joining the African Development Bank as an Economist in 1989 and rose to the position of a Manager in 1995 and retired in 2005, as the Pioneer Division Manager of the Governance Department which was in essence the foundation for the Department becoming a Directorate in the bank today.

At both the Word Bank and African Development Bank, Dr. Fajana’s job schedules covered preparation of country policy papers, country programme assessment, missions, country governance analysis, country economic reports, programme/loan negotiations, among others. Besides, he was a key part in developing Country Economic Policy documents that would inform the economic and fiscal policies of many sub-Saharan countries, and he executed these duties with excellence, integrity and dedication that is consistent with his character.

Dr Fajana served as part of the Technical Committee that formed the African Finance Corporation; he was the Pioneer Nigerian Staff Associate Chair for the African Development Bank, during which he led negotiations on benefits for Nigeria staff members for benefits and opportunities for bank staff in their home in Nigeria, a model that was later replicated by many other African groups in the AfDB. He also served as the pioneer Head of the Governance Division at the African Development Bank; Consultant for African Development Bank, even after his retirement and contributed to several high-level reports, including the Appraisal Report for the Kenya Institutional Support Project for Good Governance; as well as served on many National Assignments, including Member of the Technical Committee (led by the CBN) that prepared the Technical Report on the African Finance Corporation (AFC) in 2006/2007 As a teacher, lecturer and researcher Oba Fajana was an Adjunct Senior Lecturer at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba between 2006 and 2007 academic sessions where he taught Economic Development at 400-Level and 700-Level, respectively.

Achievements

Following his installation in 1991, Oba Fajana collaborated with the late Aro of Afa, and the Asiwaju of Akoko-land, Chief Rufus Folusho Giwa, former Chairman of Lever Brothers, to resuscitate the ‘Pelu Pelu’ Council after its collapse to promote the mutual interaction among the Obas and the people of Akoko Division of Ondo State. On his 30 years’ achievements, as times were changing in the country, infrastructural degradation and the worsening state of federal roads hit some parts of the country, and as a result it became difficult for the sons and daughters of Okeagbe to return home, as the community was fast becoming further isolated as a rural area, and almost cut off from the advancement as many other areas of the country.

However, Oba Fajana, who succeeded HRM Oba Omoegun Arasanyin II, given the strength of Okeagbe in its people, serv- ing meritoriously in the community and in the development of the country, tapped into this special opportunity and influence that he could bring to bear and motivation, particularly on matters of governance, and he took on the challenges. Thus, Oba Fajana assumed the throne with the following corner pieces with which he governed the community Truth, Fairness, Equity and Direction, which were the kernel of his reign. And, as a hardworking man with a heavy sense of duty and integrity, and an avid student and lover of nature who pursued every endeavour with vigour, his perseverance against all odds and dedication to duty were part of what made him an exemplary ruler.

Milestones recorded

It is worthy of note, therefore, that most of the modern developments being witnessed and enjoyed in Okeagbe today, under Oba Fajana reign were influenced by Afa sons and daughters with the full support from the monarch. Some development and achievements attained by the Okeagbe community during his reign, include location of Akoko North- West Local Government Headquarters in Afa Okeagbe; redesigning of Owo-Omuo Road through PTDF; electrification of Okeagbe community; intra-community road networks with street lighting (conventional and solar powered); public water supply; a skill acquisition centre; building of a modern police station; establishment of Okeagbe Microfinance Bank; enhanced postal service; establishment of Magistrate Court; establishment of a Mega School by Ondo State government which is being proposed for a Medical School of Adekunle Ajasin University. During his reign the Okeagbe-Ikare Road was tarred, as well as Okeagbe-Afin, and Ese-Ogbagi Roads to aid commerce and movement of people in the areas.

Worthy session

Also, on education and accountability, during the reign of Oba Fajana, Ajuwa Grammar School evolved into a school focused on Science and Computer Science; construction of INEC office, several filling stations, event centres and hotels sprang up in the community; he ensured preservation the people’s culture, traditional heritage and religion; introduced the annual Agba Festival in memory of the first Ajana of Afa land; proposed the building of befitting palace for Ajana Afa, which led to the construction and renovation of the palace to become a citadel of culture. Curiously, the late monarch also presented policy papers that focused on Okeagbe development at the meetings of Obas and Chiefs of Okeagbe, which were based on Okeagbe development; Okeagbe in local and national affairs; policy paper on Okeagbe socials in a bid to instill tolerance within Okeagbe; as well as policy paper on Okeagbe’s security, physical and economic environment, among others.