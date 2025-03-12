Day Aba Gathered To Confront Baby Factory Menace, Human Trafficking

Share

The 2025 International Women’s Day (IWA) celebration did not come and go like the previous ones as far as Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, was concerned.

It was beyond a mere commemoration of the day, as one of its first kind Advocacy Walk against ‘Baby Factory’ and other forms of trafficking in persons was staged around Enyimba City.

Organised by the Onyedinma Foundation and its esteemed partners, the Advocacy Walk, as gathered, raised awareness against the insidious scourge of baby factories and other forms of trafficking in persons, which the Foundation said underscored its unwavering commitment to protecting the vulnerable, particularly women and girls, from exploitation and abuse.

It was a day Aba residents remembered the women and girls who have been victims of trafficking, those who have been robbed of their freedom, their dignity, and their future and came together to combat the insidious crime and create a society where every woman and girl-child can live a life of dignity, opportunity, and hope.

Menace

New Telegraph reports that there have been several cases of ‘Baby Factories’ and child trafficking within the South-East, with Abia State having its huge share in the menace, which the Onyedinma Foundation and her partners said they enlightened the people to put a stop to such inhumane act.

Glory Onwuka, Executive Director of the Foundation, in her address during the Advocacy Walk, titled: ‘The Fight for Dignity’, said that they chose the date of the International Women’s Day to stage the walk because that day is more than just a celebratory occasion.

She said that the International Women’s Day should be a critical juncture for reflection, assessment, and renewed determination in the ongoing struggle for gender equality and social justice.

Onwuka said that while significant strides have been made in empowering women globally, the persistence of trafficking in persons, particularly the horrific practice of baby factories, serves as a stark reminder of the complex challenges that remain.

She said that these issues are not isolated incidents; as they are deeply embedded within systemic inequalities, fuelled by poverty, lack of education, and a pervasive disregard for the inherent worth and dignity of women.

Also, she said that the Onyedinma Foundation is dedicated to fostering a society where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive, free from fear and exploitation.

Onwuka added that the foundation recognises that trafficking, in all its forms, represents a fundamental violation of human rights, as it strips individuals of their autonomy, freedom, and potential.

She, however, added that ‘Baby factories’, in particular, represents a heinous form of trafficking, reducing women to mere vessels, commodifying childbirth, and perpetuating a cycle of abuse and exploitation that leaves lasting scars on both mother and child.

According to her, the prevalence of baby factories in Nigeria, particularly in Aba, Abia State and the South-East, is a deeply troubling indicator of a broken system. She said that these clandestine operations thrive on the desperation of vulnerable women, often facing economic hardship, societal pressure, or abandonment.

Onwuka said the women or girls are lured with promises of financial help, job offers, or safe space to shy away from the stigma of unintended pregnancy only to be trapped in situations of forced pregnancy, exploitation, and ultimately, the sale of their newborn children.

“The trauma inflicted upon these women is immeasurable, leaving them with physical and psychological wounds that require extensive support and rehabilitation,” Onwuka said.

Exposing the menace deeper, Onwuka said that the demand for trafficked children fuels this abhorrent trade, as the children are often sold into exploitative labour, forced into begging rings, or subjected to sexual abuse.

She said that the children’s fundamental rights to a safe and loving childhood are brutally violated, and their futures are irrevocably compromised. Onwuka said that combating baby factories and other forms of trafficking requires a multi-pronged approach that addresses both the supply and the demand sides of this criminal enterprise.

On the solutions, Onwuka said that the Onyedinma Foundation advocates for a comprehensive strategy that encompasses the following five key elements: Enhanced Prevention, Strengthened Law Enforcement and Prosecution, Victim Protection and Rehabilitation, Collaboration and Partnerships, and Advocacy and Awareness

Key elements

According to Onwuka, Enhanced Prevention is paramount in tackling trafficking, so the country must invest in education and awareness campaigns that empower communities to recognise the signs of trafficking and report recovery process. “We must address the stigma associated with trafficking and create a supportive environment that allows survivors to rebuild their lives and reclaim their futures.”

On the fourth element that talked about collaboration and partnerships, Onwuka explained that combating trafficking requires a collaborative effort involving government agencies, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, and international organisations. She disclosed: “We must foster strong partnerships and coordinate our efforts to maximise our impact.

The Onyedinma Foundation is committed to working in close collaboration with all stakeholders to combat trafficking and protect vulnerable populations. “We believe that by working together, we can create a more just and equitable society where every individual is safe from exploitation and abuse.”

She stressed that the final key element, which is Advocacy and Awareness, aims to raise public knowledge about trafficking, which is very crucial in changing attitudes and mobilising action.

Also, she called for the use of all available platforms to educate the public about the signs of trafficking, the risks involved, and the resources available to help victims.

According to her: “We must also advocate for policy changes that strengthen anti-trafficking laws and provide greater protection for vulnerable populations. “This advocacy walk is just one example of our commitment to raising awareness and mobilising action against trafficking.”

Efforts

Joining the Advocacy Walk round the city, Anyanwu Obialor, Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area, described the move by the Onyedinma Foundation as a welcomed development. He commended the Foundation for organising this walk to sensitise people against the menace of trafficking of human beings in all ramifications.

While fielding questions on plans of LGA to stop baby factories in its locality, Obialor said that a lot falls on the information that the Council receives.

He said that once the Council hears valuable information about such cases, it will not delay communicating to relevant organisations that are vested with the responsibility of enforcing, arresting and prosecuting such crimes.

The Aba South LGA Mayor deflected the argument of some people that attribute the baby factory and child trafficking menace to poverty, making an allusion that “Christ told us that there will always be the poor among us,” reminding people with such mentality not to see poverty as an excuse to accept a crime as a way of life.

The Mayor further attributed the surge of baby factory menace as a complete example of just failure of the value system, where people have collapsed what they are known for embracing what is evil and unacceptable by God and men. He noted: “Classes change.

You could notice that people whose parents were poor some years ago are now in a rush in society, while some people whose parents were rich years back are not rich anymore. “Poverty is not the actual reason, it is just that our value system has gone down.

It’s a value system thing, where parents today do not communicate with their children and the fathers are the major culprits here. “We leave our children to the women to take care of. So, the discipline the man enforces in the home is absent, because we are chasing money.

“Sensitisation is part of it, government policies are part of it too. On our own, we look at wealth creation. “We are happy that Governor Alex Otti is fixing infrastructure in Aba. In Aba today, you can do anything with less capital, because of improved infrastructure.”

The Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Abia State Command, Nkem Okafor said that the agency joined Onyedinma Foundation on the walk to advocate more on the menace of human trafficking, trying to tell the public that human trafficking is not only about Baby factory.

Represented by Ovanwudeh Peter, NAPTIP Head of Operations, Abia State Command, Okafor, noted that there are various forms of human trafficking ranging from sexual exploitation, procurement for sexual exploitation, sodomy, buying and selling of humans for any purpose, foreign travels that promotes prostitution, forced labour, organharvesting, domestic violence, violent against person are all forms of trafficking in persons.

He said that the victims are always brainwashed, especially those on foreign travel, as they will promise them fake jobs, and when they get there, they will force them into prostitution, and they will end up being exploited sexually and their wages handed over to their madam. “So NAPTIP tackles such and does not have pity on such people when apprehended. They’ll be fully investigated before prosecution,” he added.

He further said that NAPTIP is advocating for Kick out human trafficking in Abia State and South-East as a whole, because human trafficking is every bodies work and that is why we are collaborating with the National Orientation Agency, the NSCDC, Onyedinma Foundation, VIDI and so many others.

“We are here to let people know the trend of trafficking. Some victims are recruited, through social media platforms, where they promise victims of taking them abroad to play football and some as models and at the end of the day, they harvest their organs and put some into prostitution.

“There are many hotels here that are keeping under aged girls for prostitution. NAPTIP has the mandate from the Federal Government to fight such crimes.” Speaking on what NAPTIP is doing to stop the menace in Abia, Okafor said: “We have been doing our best.

The Ministry of Women Affairs can bear us witness, the Attorney General of Abia State can also beat us witness, the Police, DSS, Civil Defence. We have been collaborating with these agencies to fight this menace. “Just about two weeks ago, we busted a syndicate of foreign travel that promotes prostitution here in Aba and, by the grace of God, we are achieving success.

“So we are putting measures to stop human trafficking. We go out every Thursday to sensitise people about the dangers of human trafficking, buying and selling of human being for any reason, baby factory, child trafficking, Child Labour, forced labour among others.”

Okafor also said that a lot of suspects have been arrested and prosecuted on child trafficking in Abia State with other cases still in the court of law, stressing that NAPTIP also educates, rescues, arrests offenders and prosecutes traffickers without looking back.

Victor Orji, Director, National Orientation Agency, Abia State Directorate, advised Abia people to often pay attention to messages by the agency on issues like this, stressing that it will help to educate them about their environment.

He stressed that Baby Factories and other aspects of child trafficking have been thriving because of lack of awareness, and added that the National Orientation Agency came in to add that lacking aspect so that the message will get to the people. According to him: “We joined this crusade, because it is against humanity and lack of awareness has made it thrive.

This sensitisation will make people know that something like this could happen in your backyard and you will not know. “Our main job is to communicate government policies and programmes to the citizens and that is why we are supporting this crusade. We have staff at the LGAs that sensitise people in our various communities.

They pass messages in the markets, village meetings and churches. “I thank God for the government of Abia State for making primary school free, so nobody will have a reason not to send his/her child to school. When a child is engaged meaningfully, you can’t convince that child to engage in wrong things.”

