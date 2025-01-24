Day 20 Kwara Varsity Students Were Offered Scholarships

Share

Background

Education has been described as the bedrock of any society. Indeed, it is a fundamental human right that is crucial to help individuals achieve full potential and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of their respective communities.

Conversely, lack of education, it is posited, limits a person’s ability to make informed decisions, participate actively in society, and find success.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the late President of South Africa, Dr Nelson Mandela, held the view that; “education is the most powerful weapon that can be employed to change the world.”

To the late South African leader, education remains the key to success and social change, while it is crucial too for the dismantling of barriers and creating a brighter future for the individuals.

In the same vein, Mandela noted that education is also the most potent tool for enabling individuals to overcome poverty, discrimination, and social injustice, which incidentally pervade the society.

To this end, the federal government of Nigeria, as a result of the importance it attached to education, launched the Universal Basic Education (UBE) on September 30, 1999, in line with the government’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

The target, according to the FG, was to achieve 100 per cent enrolment of all children of school age by year 2015. Though that dream, as at today, has remained a mirage.

Mustapha ‘s drive

Fast forward, Senator Saliu Mustapha, who is representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, deserves an applause for his unwavering commitment to promoting education in his Senatorial District and Kwara State at large, through his Foundation’s empowerment and scholarship scheme, which has gone a long way to give succour and hope to hundreds of indigent University students in the Central Senatorial District.

In one fell swoop, Mustapha had, through his Foundation, awarded full scholarships to scores of the newly admitted University students from his constituency, who are mostly indigents.

The scholarship is designed to ease the financial burden on their parents. Presently, no fewer than 200 students in Universities across the country are enjoying the Senator’s educational benevolence.

Charge to the people

In his address at the scholarship award programme, Mustapha emphasised the importance of academic excellence, urging the beneficiaries to justify the huge investments made in them by being committed to their studies and meaningfully contributing to their communities.

He said: “You are the future governors, senators, ministers, and professors of Kwara State. The path to these heights lies in your commitment to education and personal development.

Work hard, avoid distractions, and make Kwara Central, and Kwara State at large, proud.” The Senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, also cautioned the students against engaging in social vices that could derail their academic progress and tarnish the image of their families, constituency and Kwara State.

Succour for WAEC, NECO, JAMB students

While announcing plans to sustain and expand the scholarship scheme, Mustapha, who is the Turaki of the Ilorin Emirate, disclosed that free WAEC, NECO, and JAMB forms would be distributed in 2025 to assist more students in accessing higher education, adding that the scholarship initiative would be extended to more deserving students in the coming year.

He added: “My commitment to education remains unwavering. We will not only sustain this programme but also increase the number of beneficiaries next year to provide more opportunities for the youths of Kwara Central.

“I want to also emphasise that this initiative, which is part of my commitment to education and youth empowerment, will support the beneficiary students throughout their undergraduate studies.”

The Senator, however, implored parents to actively support their children’s educational pursuits, emphasising the importance of a collaborative effort to ensure the success of the scholarship programme.

Chairperson’s admonition

The beneficiaries include, but

The path to these heights lies in your commitment to education and personal development

not limited to, students from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University (KWASU), and Ahman Pategi University.

In her speech, the Chairperson of the Education Committee of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, Prof. Binta Ajibola Sulyman, recalled the meticulous planning behind the scholarship initiative, applauding the Senator’s financial support, which ensured a seamless and transparent process.

The selection process, the erudite lecturer added, began with the distribution of free JAMB, WAEC, and NECO forms to hundreds of indigent students, pointing out that those who passed the exams were subsequently awarded full university scholarships.

Describing the scholarship scheme as a rare opportunity for indigent students, Prof. Sulyman emphasised that Senator Mustapha’s pledge to relieve parents of the financial burden of their children’s school fees was as a result of his unwavering commitment to ensuring that students, particularly from his constituency, seamlessly access university education despite economic challenges.

Reiterating the Senator’s plan to sustain and expand the programme, the University lecturer announced that the process of rolling out new JAMB, WAEC, and NECO forms for another set of indigent students free of charge would soon commence.

She said: “This scholarship programme is not just about funding education; it’s about empowering the next generation to become selfreliant and impactful members of society.

It started with the distribution of WAEC, NECO and JAMB forms to the beneficiaries and moved to their sponsorship to the Universities.”

Commendations for Mustapha

Former Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem, who chaired the occasion, lauded Senator Mustapha for his foresight and dedication to human capital development, underscoring the transformative power of education in society and encouraging the beneficiaries to utilise the rare opportunity by excelling in their studies and becoming scholars in their respective Universities.

In his lecture, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, who spoke through Mr Nasir Abdulkadir, commended Mustapha for prioritising human capital development, noting that the legislator had trained thousands of Kwara Central indigenes in various vocations, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to thrive and make them self-reliant.

“Senator Mustapha’s commitment to education and skill acquisition reflects his dedication to alleviating poverty and transforming lives,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice Chancellors of the beneficiary Universities, the Vice Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Prof. Kazeem Gbolagade, who expressed pride in the Senator’s gesture, described it as a rare and commendable initiative, noting the uniqueness of a serving legislator awarding full scholarships to 200 students The elated parents of the scholarship beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude, commending Mustapha for his impactful contributions to education.

They particularly lauded his avowed commitment, dedication, and generosity in supporting their children’s education, adding that without this unique opportunity provided by the Senator, their children would not have been able to proceed to the university.

Beneficiaries applaud Mustapha

A beneficiary, Akeem Abdulkadir Muhammad, who was admitted at the Kwara State University, expressed his deep appreciation to Senator Mustapha for coming to the aid of his parents.

He said: “I had already given up on furthering my education because my parents are not financially buoyant, but this great man just gave me a scholarship to further my education at KWASU. I’m so grateful to him, and I promise that I’ll never let him down.

May God continue to bless him and be with him forever.” Similarly, Dasuki Zainab Aramide, a newly admitted student of the University of Ilorin, expressed her profound gratitude to Senator Mustapha for his exceptional approach to helping students, particularly the indigent ones, noting that the scholarship would not only ease the financial burden on her parents but also motivate her to excel in her studies.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to bless and reward Senator Mustapha abundantly for his generosity and vision in investing in the future of young Nigerians,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us: