Dawodu Continues To Soar, Makes 2023 Top Most Influential Nigerians List

The list of 2023 influential young Nigerians circulating online is a mixed grill of individuals from various fields who are in the limelight and who exert some authority over their large fan base and followers.

Incidentally, most of them are very active as bloggers, podcasters, broadcasters or social media enthusiasts.

Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, the CEO of Wahalanetwork blog, popularly known as Kristen Dawodu is one name that seems familiar on the list.

Kristen Dawodu, who is based in the United States, had made a name for himself as a business-savvy individual who owned a music record label and was renowned as a philanthropist who used his social media clout to help people in need.

As a showbiz entrepreneur, the Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State indigene, started out as an MC and music promoter and grew over the years to become a serial entrepreneur.

Kristen Dawodu, born in Lagos on May 31, 1995, had a modest childhood, attending King Emmanuel Primary School in Ore, Ondo State, and Hallmark Secondary School in the Sunshine State, before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Other names that cropped up include Tolani Baj of BBNaija fame and Moet Abebe, who both run the Bahd and Boujee podcast. Moet is a multiple award-winning On-Air-Personality known famously as “Moet the radio goddess” and one of the very best comperes in the industry, who had also made a name for herself as a rising actor.

Also on the list is Very Dark Black Man, a controversial anti-bleaching activist who played a prominent role in raising funds for actor Mr Ibu during his surgery ordeals.

Controversial broadcaster, Daddy Freeze (who incidentally is not that young) and popular afrobeat producer, Don Jazzy, also made the cut, as two individuals who exert so much influence on young Nigerians in 2024.