Dawn Commission Endorses South West Games, Pledges Support

In a significant boost for the future of sports development and youth empowerment in the Southwest region, the Director General of the DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye, has formally endorsed the SouthWest Games, describing it as a transformative platform perfectly aligned with the region’s aspirations for sustainable growth and regional integration.

Oyeleye made the declaration while receiving the Organising Committee of the South West Games 2025 at the Commission’s headquarters in Ibadan.

The delegation, led by the Chairman of the SouthWest Games, Dr. Lanre Alfred, paid a courtesy visit to the DAWN Commission to present the sterling outcomes of the maiden edition of the tournament and to seek the Commission’s institutional endorsement and support for future editions.

Commending the Organising Committee for the remarkable success of the inaugural SouthWest Games, Oyeleye applauded the vision and resilience behind the initiative.

He noted that the SouthWest Games had demonstrated an exceptional capacity to harness the energy of the region’s youth, foster unity among the Southwest states, and position the region as an unbeatable talent hub for Nigeria and the African continent at large.

In his remarks, the Director General pledged the full backing of the DAWN Commission, assuring the Organising Committee that the Commission would deploy every structural, administrative, and political resource at its disposal to elevate the South West Games into the signature sports fiesta of the Southwest region and a veritable pipeline for national and global sporting excellence.

