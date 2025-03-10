DAWN Commission DG Advises SWDC On Devt

Share

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission Director- General Seye Oyeleye has urged the South West Development Commission (SWDC) to focus on game changing projects.

Speaking during the DAWN Commission’s Focal Representatives Meeting consisting of stakeholders and representatives of the commission at the weekend, Oyeleye said:

“If you go around the South West today, you will still see the contribution of the old Western Region more than 40 years after, Cocoa House in Ibadan, a 45-storey building built over 40 years ago still remains a major edifice in this country, so the commission must come with a mind to make much more impacts.

“By investing heavily in agriculture, rail transport, and such game changing projects, not building boreholes, proofing schools and such, they have to come with game changing projects.”

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on the DAWN Commission, Sunmi Odesanya, said the meeting was called to discuss the way forward for the DAWN Commission and map out new strategies to foster cooperation, unity and integration among the people.

