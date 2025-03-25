DAWN Commission, Ara Foundation Sign MoU For Community Devt

Share

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission and the Ara Growth and Development Foundation (AGDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement the Community-Led Development Toolkit (COLDET) project, marking a significant milestone in grassroots development initiatives in Southwest Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at DAWN Commission’s office in Ibadan, was attended by His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Olubayo Adesola Oyelade Windapo, Abidogun 1st, the Alara of Ara Kingdom, who led the AGDF delegation.

He is also the convener of the AGDF initiative. The COLDET project aims to revolutionize community development and Ara town will serve as the pilot field for this innovative toolkit, which is designed to empower township associations to take ownership of their development trajectory.

Chairman of the AGDF Steering Committee, Dr Tunji Olugbodi expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

