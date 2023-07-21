Da’wah: NASFAT Trains More Intellectually-Based Workers

The women affairs management committee of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society, NASFAT, headquarters has organised a Train-the-Trainers Da’wah Course tagged: TTC 101 for executive and non-executive class. The 2-day training sessions were held at the Public Service Staff Development Center, (PSSDC) Magodo area of Ikeja in Lagos recently. The TTC 101 is the first module out of the 12 modules embedded in the course.

Thirty participants both male and female including non-Nasfat members took part in the course which covered topics such as Relationship with Non- Muslims, Causes of misconceptions about Islam, Ethics of disagreement, Islamic names, Islamic dress, Authenticity of Qur’an, Jihad, Qur’an Authorship, Voice of women, Islam and Culture, Sanctity of human life, Polygamy to mention but a few.

Some of the objectives of the Nasfat Train-the-Trainers Da’wah Course about Islam, Da’wah and dialogue include working on the perception and understanding of Muslims about their faith. According to the National Women Affairs Management Secretary, Alhaja this initiative is to continuously help to broaden and sharpen the knowledge base, the understanding of Muslims and every people who participate in the training for the aim of improving their faith to a large extent by Allah SWT’s grace.”

The Chief Missioner of Nasfat, Imam Morufu AbdulAzeez Onike who is the head of the Da’wah team enumerated some of the lessons and benefits the participants stand to gain. “At the end of this Da’wah training, TTC 101 course, In Sha’a Allah, the participants are expected to have acquired more knowledge about their religion, become Da’wah workers, those who can propagate Islam intellectually, they’re expected to have built more individual confidence about their religion.”

“Besides, they’re expected to have good interfaith relationships with Non- Muslims, be more concerned about peaceful co-existence of Nigeria regardless of their faith.” “And finally at the end of this training, they’re expected to have become Muslims by choice and not by chance and be more tolerant about other people’s faith.” said Onike.

Facilitators at the training included the head of Da’wah for Nasfat women, Alhaja Sadiat Onike-Azeez, a retired banker/the pioneer women affairs management Secretary of Nasfat, Alhaja Faoziat Oladoja and a trained/ certified counsellor and the lead Missioner of Ikoyi-Dolphin Outreach of Nasfat, Imam Saheed Adekunle were all on ground and did justice to topics highlighted for the course.

In different interactions with some of the participants, they expressed satisfaction and personal development especially in the area of understanding the religion better and interactive sessions that came along with the training which created an avenue for questions and answers.

“Islam is not a blind faith and to broaden the horizon of knowledge, any attack on our religion is an opportunity to educate, preach the religion to people instead of being violence. This I have learnt at this training” said a participant. High point of the training was the presentation of gifts and certificates to the participants that certified them as Da’wah workers and intellectually sound propagators of Islam to the world.