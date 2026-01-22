On Thursday, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, formally signed the charter of his “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, establishing the body as an international organisation aimed at resolving global conflicts.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made this disclosure briefly after the signing ceremony, which included other founding members of the initiative.

READ ALSO:

“Congratulations, President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organisation,” she said.

The Board of Peace forms part of Trump’s wider foreign policy initiative, which he has presented as a mechanism to mediate conflicts and oversee international crises.