Davos Diplomacy Vs. Reality: Why Nigeria’s Fdi Chase Remains Elusive, By Experts

At the 26th World Economic Forum’s dizzying corridors of power, draws the curtains this weekend, Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who led the country’s delegation to the global economic event, was tasked with one mission: rekindle global confidence in Nigeria, place where foreign capital can flourish. With polished brochures and reform narratives in hand, Nigeria’s pitch to world leaders and institutional investors come at a time of great urgency. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, now approaching its third year, has anchored its economic agenda on macroeconomic and structural reforms from unifying the foreign exchange regime, to dismantling costly subsidies and aiming to deepen private sector participation. These reforms officials say, are designed, to reverse years of stagnation, attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and position Nigeria as a gateway to high-growth markets. Yet, outside the briefing rooms in Davos, there is growing scepticism among economists, business executives and investors. Despite repeated announcements of multi-billion-dollar investment “pledges” from foreign partners at diplomatic roundtables and global summits, actual FDI investment the kind that builds factories, creates jobs and transfers technology remains stubbornly low. PAUL OGBUOKIRI looks at what lies behind the disconnect between headline grabbing commitments and real capital flows. And what does this mean for Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy?

Pledges that haven’t paid off

Since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, the Nigerian government has regularly touted large foreign investment figures. Government statements and presidential media briefings have highlighted scores of investment commitments purportedly worth tens of billions of Dollars, spanning sectors from energy to telecoms and manufacturing.

One of the most widely cited figures came from a Nigeria India Economic Roundtable in New Delhi, where officials celebrated nearly $14 billion worth of MoUs and investment pledges. These included major commitments purportedly from companies like Indorama in petrochemicals and fertilisers, Jindal Steel & Power in steel production, and telecoms firm Airtel, among others.

Yet, none of these commitments have translated into direct investment inflows recorded in official FDI statistics. Presidential communiqués have also spoken broadly of $50 billion plus in investment commitments secured through diplomatic outreach since 2023.

Analysts point out, however, that this headline figure mostly aggregates memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and declarations of interest often without binding timelines, performance criteria or verified capital deployment schedules. In some cases, announced investments have failed to materialise at all. For example, repeated assurances about large oil-and-gas projects or major infrastructure deals have yet to show up in actual equity or capital projects being built on the ground.

FDI: What the numbers really show

Despite the flurry of publicised commitments, foreign direct investment inflows into Nigeria have remained surprisingly low. According to data tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), FDI in the first quarter of 2025 plunged by more than 70 per cent quarter-on-quarter, falling to roughly $126 million from about $422 million in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, total capital imported into Nigeria over the same period was more than $5.6 billion, revealing a heavy tilt toward short-term portfolio flows often called “hot money” rather than long-term FDI. Peter Obi, former presidential candidate and outspoken critic of the government’s economic strategy, described this pattern as “disturbing”, warning that a large share of capital is flowing into speculative investments like government bonds and treasury bills with little or no productive impact on industry or jobs.

Obi argued that sustainable foreign investment requires not just policy pronouncements, but coordinated reforms rooted in governance and institutional strength. These figures are echoed in broader economic data: according to the World Bank, Nigeria’s FDI inflows amounted to less than 1 per cent of GDP in 2024 a historically low share compared with earlier decades and lower than many regional peers.

What is turning Investors away?

1. Macroeconomic and Structural Constraints Economists point to a suite of structural barriers that continue to dampen foreign direct investment, even as headline reforms are celebrated. An economist at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Sheriffdeen, notes that foreign investors are deeply sensitive to currency risk and operating costs.

“The depreciation of the Naira and ongoing exchange rate volatility make it difficult for long-term investors to confidently price returns over multiple years,” he said. This uncertainty affects everything from profit repatriation to input costs for manufacturing.

A broader consensus view among analysts is that while some macro indicators such as inflation and foreign reserves have shown improvement under Tinubu’s reforms, many underlying structural weaknesses persist. High interest rates, energy deficits, logistics bottlenecks, and unpredictable regulatory environments all add layers of risk that typically deter FDI particularly in capital-intensive sectors.

Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co., Ayokunle Olubunmi, highlights a critical shift: speculative portfolio capital is attracted by short-term yields, while FDI investors look for stability and clarity over the long haul. “Nigeria’s recent reforms have attracted speculative capital quickly, but long-term investors remain cautious,” he said.

2. Policy Uncertainty and Implementation Challenges Another recurring concern among economists is the disconnect between policy announcements and implementation consistency. Nigeria has seen frequent shifts in foreign exchange policy, taxation rules, and licensing regimes conditions that are unfriendly to investors who weigh country risk carefully.

“Inconsistent policy frameworks and regulatory unpredictability creates a climate of uncertainty. Investors want to know rules won’t change arbitrarily,” said the Chief Economist at United Capital Plc, Ayodele Akinwunmi. Without such assurances, even publicly announced MoUs fail to translate into binding investment decisions.

3. Security and Governance Risks In addition to macroeconomic headwinds, security risks remain a non-economic deterrent for many investors. Regions plagued by insurgency, banditry and kidnapping not only raise operational costs for businesses but also significantly elevate the risk premium demanded by investors.

The complexity of navigating Nigeria’s multi-layered security landscape has, in many cases, discouraged potential entrants, particularly in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors where long-term commitments are essential.

Nigeria as Africa’s FDI Magnet

Nigeria’s current FDI challenges stand in stark contrast with its position in past decades. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Nigeria commanded a dominant share of Africa’s FDI approximately 35 per cent of the continent’s total in 1990, a figure few other countries could rival.

Even as recently as 2011, Nigeria recorded nearly $9 billion in FDI, making it one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations. In 2021, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Nigeria’s FDI flows doubled to about $4.8 billion, on the back of renewed activity in the oil and gas sectors, showcasing the country’s latent capacity to attract big-ticket capital when conditions are favourable.

But that momentum has not endured. Nigeria’s share of Africa’s FDI has collapsed to about 1.1 per cent by 2024, even as overall continental investment surged. This points to a relative loss of investor confidence rather than a global contraction of Africa’s investment prospects.

What independent experts are saying

Across academia and policy circles, there is broad agreement that Nigeria’s investment climate needs deeper reform than what has been pursued so far.

Group Chief Economist at the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank), Dr Yemi Kale, has urged policymakers to refocus on structural competitiveness, arguing that dependable institutions, transparent fiscal frameworks and efficient markets matter as much as headline reform achievements.

Other analysts highlight the need to diversify Nigeria’s investment base beyond extractives, while addressing core determinants of investor confidence particularly rule of law, contract enforcement and governance quality.

Real Investment vs. Public Relations

For investors, the issue is not whether Nigeria is talked about in global forums, but whether it can translate those conversations into contracts, construction and capital deployed on the ground.

A senior investment advisor, speaking during a private roundtable at a recent business summit, put it simply: “MoUs look good on paper, but they don’t pay salaries or build factories.

What matters is capital that arrives, is invested and stays.” This sentiment resonates with Nigeria’s actual FDI performance, where reported investment inflows barely register as a fraction of the pledges circulated in government statements.

What this means for Nigeria’s future

Despite the current shortfall in realised FDI, there are pockets of optimism. Nigeria’s authorities point to improved macroeconomic indicators such as inflation moderation, rising foreign reserves and a stronger external position signals that reforms may be bearing fruit in the mid-term. Ratings agencies have reacted positively too.

In late 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Nigeria’s outlook to “positive”, noting that ongoing structural reforms had the potential to improve creditworthiness and investor confidence provided implementation risks are managed. Yet, analysts caution that credit upgrades and balance sheet improvements do not automatically lead to FDI.

For that, Nigeria must demonstrate policy consistency, institutional reliability and a competitive edge over other African markets that are also vying for global capital.

Conclusion: From pledges to projects

As Vice President Shettima and his team jet back home after making Nigeria’s case at Davos, the government’s broader task now is clear: convert diplomatic attention into credible, verifiable investment projects that deliver jobs, technology transfer and productive capacity.

According to experts, headlines about multibillion dollar commitments mean little if actual foreign direct investment the engine of sustainable economic growth continues to lag. Analysts further said that Nigeria’s journey to reclaim its historic position as Africa’s top investment destination will require more than charm offensives and reform rhetoric.

It will demand hard-nosed governance reforms, regulatory clarity, enhanced security, predictable economic policies, and an unwavering commitment to fostering a business environment that foreign investors can trust. Only by bridging the gap between promises and performance can Nigeria hope to turn pledges into prosperity, they stated.