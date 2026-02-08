President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, has praised the Federation’s board, key stakeholders,

and players for their collective commitment and professionalism during Nigeria’s Davis Cup World Group II Playoff tie against Uzbekistan, describing the outing as a clear sign of progress in Nigerian tennis.

Speaking after the opening matches at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Ochei said the Davis Cup’s return to Nigeria after 19 years reflects deliberate planning, improved governance, and growing confidence in the country’s tennis structure.

The NTF President acknowledged the support of the National Sports Commission, led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, as well as sponsors and partners whose backing made the successful hosting of the Davis Cup possible.