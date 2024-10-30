Davies Hails Dikko’s Appointment As NSC Head

Share

The Chairman/ CEO of Nigeria National League side, Ottasolo FC, Gabriel Davies, has applauded the appointment of the former chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, as the chairman of the reintroduced National Sports Commission.

Speaking in Lagos, the man popularly called Pappy said it was a case of putting a round peg in a round hole and a right step in the right direction.

According to the former football star, Dikko has shown that he has what it takes to develop sports and not football alone in the country. “We have been clamouring for the return of the National Sports Commission and having it now, we are all happy,” he said.

“I want to appreciate the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing Shehu Dikko as the person to handle the commisson.

