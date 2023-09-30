Davids Launches ‘Perception: The Nigerian Narrative’ October 1st

All is set for the October 1st launch of ‘Perception: The Nigerian Narrative,’ a groundbreaking documentary exploring the diasporic impact of Nigeria’s reputation.

Created and directed by Oluyinka Davids, ‘Perception: The Nigerian Narrative’ is a thought-provoking feature-length documentary aimed to challenge and enrich global perceptions about Nigeria and its diaspora community.

The documentary takes viewers on an intimate journey to dissect both the positive and negative stereotypes that have shaped Nigeria’s reputation on the global stage.

‘Perception: The Nigerian Narrative’ unveils the multi-faceted reputation of Nigeria through a series of candid interviews with Nigerians living abroad.

The documentary delves into the various stereotypes that have dented Nigeria’s image, such as corruption and fraud, while also highlighting the resilience, creativity, and invaluable contributions that Nigerians have made globally.

By taking a nuanced approach, the emphasises the human stories of resilience and ingenuity that often go unreported. The film is a compelling narrative that invites viewers to explore a more balanced and nuanced understanding of Nigeria and its people.

On why this documentary matters, Davids said: “Nigeria’s reputation has long been a subject of global scrutiny, often impacting the Nigerian diaspora community disproportionately.

‘Perception: The Nigerian Narrative’ aims to offer a different lens through which the world can appreciate the complexity and richness of Nigeria’s cultural, economic, and social contributions.”