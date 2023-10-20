Davido’s Son, Ifeanyi Was Secretly Buried – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has once again taken to her Instagram page to claim that Ifeanyi Adeleke, the late son of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, was secretly buried.

Kemi alleges that the tragic incident occurred on October 30, 2022, and Ifeanyi was secretly buried while providing further details on the heartbreaking circumstances that led to his passing.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido’ son was drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the exclusive Banana Island area of Lagos State.

After which he was allegedly pulled out of the swimming pool, and rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos, where medical professionals confirmed his dead.

The news of Ifeanyi’s tragic death shocked the public, and many celebrities shared their condolences and reactions on social media.

However, in a new update, Kemi Olunloyo took to her media platform to reveal that she believes there is a hidden aspect of this heartbreaking story.

She said: “OCTOBER 20th 2019. David Adeleke’s 4th child, Ifeanyi would have been 4 years old today. The child reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his rented Banana Island home on Halloween October 31st 2022.”

“The estate however still denies till today that no one drowned on any property in their estate. The child was secretly buried in an unknown location.”

