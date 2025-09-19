Davido’s Only Nigerian Artiste On Coachella 2026 Lineup

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste selected to perform at the prestigious 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The organisers unveiled the full lineup recently, revealing a roster of global headliners that includes American singer Sabrina Carpenter, Colombian star Karol G, and Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber.

Scheduled across two weekends, April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the festival will feature Davido (between April 11 and 18), marking his highly anticipated debut on the Coachella stage.

The Afrobeats star is set to perform among a diverse array of international acts, including The Strokes, GIVEON, PinkPantheress, Interpol, Labrinth, Swae Lee, and Japanese artiste Fujii Kaze.

The booking continues a legacy of Nigerian artistes at the festival. Seun Kuti was the pioneer, performing in 2012, followed by Mr Eazi in 2019. Ckay thrilled the audience at the 2022 edition while Burna Boy took the stage at the 2023 Coachella.

Rema made his debut performance at this year’s edition of the festival with Seun and Egypt 80 band returning for their second appearance. Last year recorded the highest presence of Nigerian artistes at the Coachella, with Tems performing ‘Essence’ alongside Wizkid and Justin Bieber, as well as performances from Spinall, Teni and Fireboy.